Israeli forces kill several, wound dozens in West Bank raid

Three people were killed and dozens injured on Tuesday, the Palestinian health ministry said, as Israeli forces invaded the occupied West Bank city of Nablus.

The Israeli military said the dead included a high-ranking militant commander.

The latest violence comes two days after deadly fighting between Israel and Islamic Jihad militants in the coastal enclave of Gaza was halted by a ceasefire.

In the ancient city of Nablus, an AFP correspondent reported that Palestinians traded gunfire with Israeli security forces.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said its medics treated 69 people for gunshot wounds in the Nablus area, at least four of them in critical condition.

“The terrorist Ibrahim al-Nabulsi was killed in the city of Nablus,” the Israeli army said in a statement, adding that “another terrorist who stayed in the house” also died.

Israeli forces said they launched a shoulder-fired missile at the house and detained four suspects in the raid.

Nabulsi was a commander of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigade, one of the main militant groups in the West Bank operating under the ruling Fatah party.

After the deadly robbery, the militant group said “the response fits the crime”.

Hundreds of people gathered outside Nablus hospital where Nabulsi was brought by a dozen gunmen, an AFP correspondent reported.

Teen Killed

The Palestinian health ministry named the dead Nabulsi, Islam Sabbouh and Hussein Taha.

Jamal Taha said his 16-year-old son was killed as they walked to work.

“The army was in the old city. My son went ahead of me to the market, he carried his food. There was shooting and four of us were injured,” he told AFP.

Heavy gunfire was heard as dozens of Israeli military vehicles brought traffic to a halt in one of the West Bank’s largest cities.

Clashes with the Israeli army also broke out in other parts of the city, as Palestinians threw rocks at the troops.

“A violent clash ensued with dozens of rioters throwing rocks and explosives at the troops, who responded by dispersing the crowd and shooting. Several injuries were confirmed,” the army said.

“All troops have left the city, there are no casualties among our troops,” it added.

Israeli security forces have conducted near-daily and often deadly operations in the West Bank in recent months, focusing on militants from the Islamic Jihad group.

Deadly fighting in Gaza

On Friday, Israel launched what it called a “preemptive” air and artillery bombardment on Islamic Jihad positions in the Gaza Strip, causing militants in the coastal enclave to fire more than 1,000 rockets in retaliation, the military said.

An Egypt-brokered ceasefire reached on Sunday ended three days of intense fighting that killed 46 Palestinians, including 16 children, and injured 360, according to Gaza’s health ministry.

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid spoke by telephone with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Monday, with the Prime Minister praising Cairo for its role in “maintaining regional stability and security”.

But after the Nablus raid, a spokesman for Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas said Israel is “not interested in calm and stability.”

“It exploits and kills Palestinians for gain in Israeli internal politics,” said Nabil Abu Rudeineh, referring to a quick Israeli general election held on Nov. 1.

The Israeli prime minister said Monday that the attacks on Gaza have affected the “entire senior military command of Islamic Jihad” in the Palestinian enclave.

Islamic Jihad said 12 of its members had been killed, including commanders Taysir al-Jabari and Khaled Mansour.

Israel maintains that some civilians counted in the Palestinian toll were killed by Islamic Jihad missiles that failed to fire.

(AFP)