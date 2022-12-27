Israeli doctors reject anti-LGBTQ comments from Netanyahu ally

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s largest medical center and hospital health workers across the country have spoken out against comments by Benjamin Netanyahu allies calling for a law allowing discrimination against LGBTQ people in hospitals. and business.

It was part of a broader pushback against comments made this week by Religious Zionist politicians calling for legal discrimination against LGBTQ people.

Netanyahu’s new government, the most religious and hardline in Israel’s history, is made up of ultra-Orthodox parties, an ultra-nationalist religious faction and his Likud party. He will be sworn in on Thursday.

Earlier this week, two Netanyahu allies from the ultranationalist Religious Zionism party said their faction seeks to change an anti-discrimination law in a way that would allow companies and doctors to deny service to LGBTQ people on the basis of religious beliefs. .

Orit Struck, a religious Zionist lawmaker, said her party is seeking a change to the country’s anti-discrimination law that would include allowing religious health care providers to refuse to treat LGBTQ patients “as long as there are enough other doctors to provide care.” ”.

Sheba Medical Center posted a video on Instagram of healthcare workers from across the country on Monday saying “we treat everyone.” Doctors and administrators at the Rambam Medical Center in Haifa and the Barzilai Hospital in Ashkelon made similar statements.

Netanyahu then chastised Struck for his comments, saying LGBTQ rights would not be curtailed under the new government.

Yated Neeman, a newspaper affiliated with one of Netanyahu’s ultra-Orthodox coalition parties, published an editorial against Religious Zionist politicians, saying they were “smearing Judaism throughout the world” and calling the future government “one that persecutes Arabs, minorities and discriminates”. against people on the basis of religion and more.”

Several Israeli companies said they would not work with companies that discriminate against customers on religious grounds.

Bank Discount, Israel’s third-largest bank, said Monday that its board decided that it “would not extend credit to companies or organizations that discriminate against customers based on religion, race, sex or sexual orientation.”

Wiz, an Israeli cybersecurity firm, expressed “grave concern” over comments by Religious Zionist politicians and said it would require companies that hire its services to pledge not to discriminate against their clients.