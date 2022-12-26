Israeli Air Force Veterans Say Incoming Government A Danger

JERUSALEM (AP) — More than 1,000 Israeli air force veterans, including a former Israeli chief of staff, urged the country’s top legal officials Monday to resist the incoming government.

In a letter to the head of Israel’s Supreme Court and other senior officials, they said the alliance of religious and ultranationalist parties threatens Israel’s future. The letter was delivered days before the inauguration of the new government.

“We come from all strata of society and across the political spectrum,” the letter said. “What we have in common today is the fear that the democratic state of Israel is in danger.”

He called judicial officials “the last line of defense” and implored them to “do everything in their power to stop the disaster beating the country.”

Among the nearly 1,200 signatories were Dan Halutz, who served as military chief from 2005 to 2007; Avihu Ben-Nun, former commander of the air force and Amos Yadlin, former head of military intelligence. All three are former fighter pilots.

Former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his ultra-Orthodox and far-right associates won a parliamentary majority in elections on November 1.

While they have yet to complete coalition negotiations, Netanyahu has struck a series of deals that would give his far-right partners authority over the national police force and settlement construction in the occupied West Bank.

They are promoting legislation to allow a politician who served time in prison in a bribery case to serve as a cabinet minister while on probation for a separate tax offense conviction. They are also expected to promote a series of changes to the legal system that critics say will weaken the judiciary and potentially drop criminal charges against Netanyahu.

On Sunday, Netanyahu rebuked an ally for anti-LGBTQ comments.

Netanyahu is expected to return to office as head of his new government on Thursday.