Israel to deport Palestinian lawyer to France

Israeli Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked has ordered the deportation of imprisoned French-Palestinian lawyer Salah Hammouri from his home in occupied East Jerusalem to France after revoking his residence permit in Jerusalem.

Hammouri, a French national, works for the Palestinian rights group Addameer, based in occupied East Jerusalem. The human rights organization Amnesty called the deportation, which will take place on Sunday, a “shameless attempt by Israel to silence anyone who would defend the Palestinian cause”.

Under Israeli law, the Interior Minister has the power to revoke the residence permit of Palestinians living in occupied East Jerusalem.

Al Jazeera’s Rob McBride, reporting from occupied East Jerusalem, said Hammouri’s treatment is seen as a test case by many people here. “Human rights lawyers and human rights lawyers say it is a deliberate attempt by the Israeli authorities to expel Palestinians,” he said.

Dani Shenhar of HaMoked, an Israeli human rights body fighting Hammouri’s case, called the withdrawal of his residence permit a “drastic measure that violates a person’s fundamental right to live in his homeland.”

“As a member of the indigenous people of Jerusalem, Hammouri owes no allegiance to the State of Israel,” Shenhar said. “The fact that this decision was made largely on the basis of classified evidence only exacerbates the injustice.”

Under administrative detention

Hammouri has been detained for nine months under Israel’s controversial administrative detention policy, which allows suspects to be held for up to six months without charge or trial. It can be extended indefinitely. The law has been used to keep more than 700 Palestinians behind bars across Israel.

The 37-year-old has also been imprisoned by Israel several times in the past.

“Israel considers him a terrorist. The most severe was a seven-year prison sentence for what was allegedly a murder charge. He was released as part of a prisoner exchange between Hamas and the Israeli government,” McBride of Al Jazeera said.

“Hammouri has French nationality, but has never lived in France for long. He has spent all his 37 years here in Jerusalem. If his residence permit is revoked, he can be deported at any time,” he said.

‘Hammouri’s wife has already been deported. She now lives in France with their children.”

‘Son of Jerusalem’

French President Emmanuel Macron has previously expressed concern about the matter to Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid.

The French government has repeatedly urged the Israeli authorities to release Hammouri and allow him to live in Jerusalem with his family.

“France is following the situation of Salah Hammouri closely and at the highest level,” the French foreign ministry said in a statement. He “must be able to live a normal life in Jerusalem, where he was born and where he lives, and his wife and children must be able to travel there to go back with him”.

Elsa Lefort, Hammouri’s wife, told Al Jazeera that her husband is being targeted by Israel because he is a human rights defender.

“It’s terrible news and I can’t imagine how sad Salah must be,” she said from Paris. ‘He is the son of Jerusalem. His life is there, he was born there. The city is part of himself. It’s terrible news for Salah.

“Salah has been arrested by the Israelis for 20 years and has been in prison for more than nine years.”

Lefort went on to say that Hammouri is subject to a travel ban and that she herself has been denied entry to Palestine and deported to France.

Deportation is a ‘war crime’

Last year, Hammouri was one of six human rights activists whose mobile phones were discovered by independent security researchers and contaminated with spyware from the Israeli company NSO Group.

It is not known who placed the spyware on the phones. Israel has said there is no connection between Adameer’s “terror” designation and five other Palestinian rights groups and any alleged use of NSO spyware. Israel has provided little public evidence to support the term “terrorism,” which Palestinian groups say is designed to silence them and dry up their sources of funding.

Israel has claimed that Hammouri is an activist in “a banned militant group” because of his membership in the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP).

Amnesty International said his deportation would happen constitute a war crime.

“These latest plans are not only a blatant attempt to hinder Salah’s human rights work, they also reflect the chilling long-term policy of the Israeli authorities to reduce the number of Palestinians in East Jerusalem,” said Heba Morayef, Amnesty International’s spokesperson. . regional director for the Middle East and North Africa.

“Illegal deportation from the occupied Palestinian territories is a serious violation of the Fourth Geneva Convention and a war crime. Deportation to maintain an apartheid system is a crime against humanity. These crimes all fall under the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court, whose prosecutor has opened an investigation into the situation in Palestine.”

Palestinian residents of Jerusalem can apply for Israeli citizenship, but few do, because they do not want to be seen as acceptors of the occupation. Those who do register, however, are faced with a lengthy and bureaucratic process.