Israel says ‘historic’ sea border deal struck with Lebanon

JERUSALEM (AP) – Israel’s prime minister said on Tuesday the country has reached a “historic deal” with neighboring Lebanon over their shared maritime border after months of US-brokered negotiations.

It is a rare agreement between two countries that are bitter enemies. But the deal still faces some hurdles, including some expected legal challenges in Israel. There was no immediate confirmation from Lebanon that a deal had been reached.

At stake are rights over the exploitation of submarine natural gas reserves in areas of the Eastern Mediterranean that the two countries – which have no diplomatic relations – claim.

Prime Minister Yair Lapid called the deal a “historic achievement that will strengthen Israel’s security, inject billions into Israel’s economy and ensure the stability of our northern border.”

The agreement is expected to enable additional natural gas production in the Mediterranean. Lebanon hopes that gas exploration will help its country break out of the spiral of economic crisis.

Senior US energy envoy Amos Hochstein, who Washington appointed a year ago to mediate talks, submitted an amended maritime border agreement proposal late Monday night to lead Lebanese negotiator Vice-President Elias Bou Saab, according to local media and officials.

The final draft of the agreement will be submitted to Israel’s caretaker government for approval this week, less than weeks before the country goes to the polls for the fifth time in less than four years.

Lebanon and Israel have been officially at war since Israel’s founding in 1948, and both countries claim some 860 square kilometers (330 sq mi) of the Mediterranean Sea.

Bou Saab submitted a draft proposal to President Michel Aoun, Interim Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri last Thursday. He told the press that the proposal was in its “final form”.

Aoun’s office said in a statement that the latest draft of the proposal “will meet Lebanon, meet its requirements and preserve its rights to its natural resources,” and will consult with officials before making an announcement.

