Israel pays family of dead Palestinian-American detainee

JERUSALEM (AP) – The Israeli Defense Ministry said Sunday it had reached a settlement to compensate the family of a Palestinian-American man who died earlier this year after being held by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank.

The settlement marks a rare case of compensation in a Palestinian claim against alleged wrongdoing by Israeli forces and comes after US criticism of Israel.

In January, Israeli forces detained 78-year-old Omar Asaad at a checkpoint in the occupied West Bank, tied his hands and blindfolded him. Israeli troops released his hands and left him face down in an abandoned building.

Asaad, who had lived in the US for four decades, was pronounced dead in a hospital after other Palestinians detained found him unconscious. It was not clear when exactly he died.

The defense ministry said Sunday it had reached a settlement with Asaad’s family, who had filed a claim against the state in an Israeli court.

The ministry said it agreed “in light of the unique circumstances of the unfortunate event” to pay the family 500,000 shekels, or about $141,000.

Following a protest from the US government, the Israeli military issued a rare statement earlier this year saying the incident was “a serious and unfortunate event, resulting from moral failure and poor decision-making on the part of the soldiers.” It said one officer was reprimanded and two other officers were assigned to non-commanding roles over the incident.

