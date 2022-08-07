Israel, Palestinians agree Gaza truce mediated by Egypt from Sunday evening

Israel and Palestinian militants have agreed to a ceasefire in Gaza from Sunday night, as brokered by Cairo, sources said, after a weekend of shelling Palestinian targets by Israel, launching longer-range rocket attacks on its cities.

An Egyptian security source said Israel had agreed to the proposal, while a Palestinian official familiar with Egypt’s efforts said the ceasefire would go into effect at 8 p.m. (1900 GMT).

Spokespersons for Israel and Islamic Jihad, the faction it has been fighting in Gaza since clashes broke out on Friday, did not confirm this, saying only they were in contact with Cairo.

The flare-up, reminiscent of the preludes to previous Gaza wars, has alarmed world powers. It has been relatively limited, however, as Hamas, the ruling Islamist group in the Gaza Strip and more powerful than Iran-backed Islamic Jihad, has so far been left out.

Gaza Strip officials said 31 Palestinians, at least a third of them civilians, have been killed so far. The rockets have paralyzed much of southern Israel and sent residents of cities like Tel Aviv and Ashkelon to shelters.

The Egyptian security source previously said the proposed ceasefire would come into effect at 2100 GMT. On Sunday morning, Islamic Jihad extended its range to fire on Jerusalem in retaliation for the nighttime killing of its commander in southern Gaza by Israel — the second senior officer it lost in the fighting.

“The blood of the martyrs will not be spilled,” Islamic Jihad said in a statement.

The salvo came as religious Jews fasted at an annual commemoration of two temples in Jerusalem that had been destroyed in ancient times. Israel said its Iron Dome interceptor, whose success rate the military estimated at 97%, shot down the missiles just west of the city. Palestinians, dazed by a new wave of bloodshed — after the war broke out in 2008-09, 2012, 2014 and last year — plucked through the ruins of homes to salvage furniture or documents.

“Who wants war? Nobody. But we also don’t like to be silent when women, children and leaders are killed,” said a taxi driver from Gaza who identified only as Abu Mohammad.

‘An eye for an eye’

Israel placed the responsibility on Islamic Jihad to stop firing. “Silence will be answered with silence,” an army spokesman said. In another potential focal point, Jews fasting at the Tisha Be’av, the site where their ancient temples once stood – the Al Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem’s Old City.

The planned visits offend Palestinians for whom Al Aqsa is both a national and a religious symbol. Videos circulating online showed some Jews trying to pray in violation of Israeli regulations, while police came in to stop them and Muslim worshipers shouted in protest.

Israel on Friday launched what it called pre-emptive strikes against what it expected to be an Islamic Jihad attack aimed at avenging the arrest of a leader of the group in the occupied West Bank. Arrest actions against the group have continued in that area.

The hundreds of missiles fired by Islamic Jihad in response are the reason for continuing the operation, according to Israeli Security Minister Gideon Saar.

“To the extent that Islamic Jihad wants to continue this operation, it will regret it,” he told Israel Defense Forces Radio.

(Reuters)