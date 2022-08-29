Israel hopes to block US-Iran nuclear pact amid fears it would facilitate funding of militant groups

<!–

The head of Israel’s espionage service will visit the US in the coming days to try to block a deal with Iran over its nuclear program.

The trip will be the last in Israel’s attempt to convince Western powers not to revive the landmark 2015 agreement with Tehran, when US sanctions against Iran were lifted, in exchange for major restrictions on its nuclear activities.

Israel says a new deal would facilitate funding for Iran-backed militants like Hamas and not prevent Tehran from developing a nuclear weapon — a goal Iran has always denied.

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid (pictured) said the new US-Iran deal poses “greater dangers” than the previous one.

He said: “We are making a concerted effort to ensure that Americans and Europeans understand the dangers of this agreement.”

He added that he is also talking to European countries.

In 2018, then-US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew America from the 2015 agreement and reinstated crippling sanctions.

Iran subsequently stepped up its nuclear activities.

Lapid claims that a new deal that lifts the sanctions would “give Iran $100 billion a year” that would be used by Iran-backed militant groups Hamas, Hezbollah and Islamic Jihad.

Experts say Iran has enriched enough uranium to 60% purity – a short technical step from weapons level of 90 percent – to make one nuclear weapon, should it decide to do so.

Syrian President Bashar Assad, left, attends a meeting with Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Since the 2015 deal, Iranian influence has increased in war-torn Syria

However, Iran would still have to design a bomb and a delivery system, which would likely take months.

Since the 2015 agreement, Iranian influence has increased in war-torn Syria, to the alarm that their efforts have been pivotal in helping President Bashar al-Assad regain most of the territory his forces lost. since the conflict broke out in 2011.

Iran’s forces and their accomplices maintain effective control of Syria’s eastern front with Iraq, where units of Iran’s elite Quds Force are believed to be stationed, and the western border with Lebanon.

That corridor allows Tehran to move people, goods and military equipment across several countries — raising the alarm in Israel, which has carried out its multiple airstrikes against Iranian forces and their allies in Syria.