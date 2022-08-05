Israel Adesanya will defend his middleweight title against Alex Pereira in New York’s MSG

Israel Adesanya has his next opponent as it has been announced that he will fight Alex Pereira to defend his UFC middleweight title.

The fight will take place on November 12 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Israel Adesanya is undefeated in his middleweight career and holds a 23-1 record overall

Adesanya is undefeated in his middleweight career, while Pereira knocked out Sean Strickland in the first round at UFC 276 last month.

Pereira has defeated Adesanya in kickboxing twice, including one via knockout.

Adesanya has a record of 23-1 while Pereira is 6-1.