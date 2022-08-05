Israel Adesanya will defend his middleweight title against Alex Pereira in New York’s MSG
Israel Adesanya has his next opponent as it has been announced that he will fight Alex Pereira to defend his UFC middleweight title.
The fight will take place on November 12 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Pereira has defeated Adesanya in kickboxing twice, including one via knockout.
