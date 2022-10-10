‘Island Girl’: Joy Corrigan puts her flawless figure on display in a sexy green bikini for Spindrift

Former Victoria’s Secret model Joy Corrigan showed off her fit figure on Instagram on Monday in a tiny two-piece green bikini.

The 27-year-old actress took advantage of the tropical Hawaiian landscape and used it as her backdrop in a campaign for Spindrift sparkling water.

The model captioned the post: “Can you guess my favorite color?”

Tropical goddess: Former Victoria’s Secret model Joy Corrigan showed off her fit figure on Instagram on Monday in a sexy green two-piece

The fashion designer also shared a short video from the photo shoot with the caption “Island Girl.”

Keeping her hair and makeup simple with pink pouty lips, the emphasis was on her body and outfit.

A natural for the camera, Joy radiated sex appeal as her swimsuit matched the color of the green Hawaiian landscape around her.

Fun in the Sun: Corrigan spent most of her childhood on a farm in Creedmoor, North Carolina. She was home schooled by her parents with her 6 brothers and 3 sisters

Healthy girl: The 27-year-old star – known for appearances in publications such as Sports Illustrated, GQ and Galore Magazine – took photos for a Spindrift sparkling water campaign

Live her best life: when you talk to Bella Magazine, the supermodel said she is “living the life she’s always dreamed of.” About her rise to fame she added: ‘I’ve dreamed of things but never thought they would happen, but every day since then has led to a step in that direction’

Natural Beauty: The fashion designer completed her look with a beaded necklace around her waist that matched a smaller version around her neck. She also wore a designer straw sun hat and a loose white shirt that she had let go

Recently, the beauty was spotted shooting a vintage Chanel-style campaign for What Goes Around Comes Around in Beverly Hills.

The photo shoot was intended to recreate a classic Chanel black and white look that encapsulated old Hollywood and California’s cool California.

Decorated from head to toe with carefully curated luxury accessories, Joy personified today’s Hollywood glamor in the beautiful layout of images.

Classic Look: Recently, the beauty was spotted shooting a vintage-Chanel-esque campaign for What Goes Around Comes Around in Beverly Hills

The stunning entrepreneur and entertainer who recently launched her clothing line for men and women called NakedSpecies continues to prove that there is indeed something special about this rising star.

Three weeks ago, the beauty made a statement on the runway of Kourtney Kardashian’s Boohoo show during New York Fashion Week.

The beauty has been a rising star since she was 14 when she was scouted at a shopping center in Raleigh and asked if she wanted to compete in a fashion show. At eighteen, she moved to Florida and signed with an agency.

From her humble beginnings on a farm to one of the most in-demand supermodels in the world, her story continues to inspire.

She has also recently shared many photos and videos of herself training in various ensembles of Alo Yoga.