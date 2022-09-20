Islamic preacher, 67, who raped young girl avoids jail because he is suffering with dementia

A ‘highly respected’ Muslim preacher who raped and sexually assaulted a young girl in the mosque where he taught children has avoided prison because he suffers from dementia.

Khandaker Mohammed Rahman, 67, went unpunished for more than a decade after his victim, who was raped in a laundry room in 2005, stopped visiting the religious center in South Wales in an attempt to escape his clutches.

The grandfather of three was eventually brought to justice when she recognized him in a YouTube video 13 years later and took him to the police, who arrested him at Heathrow Airport.

However, his 2020 trial was halted twice due to illness and Covid — when a juror tested positive for the disease, forcing the jury to be fired — before he suffered a heart attack and was diagnosed with dementia.

He was found unfit to appear in the dock at his third trial this year, where a Swansea Crown Court jury found he raped a girl under 13 and sexually assaulted her twice – unable to find him guilty explained by his mental state.

Due to his condition, Judge Geraint Walters gave an absolute resignation at sentencing on Tuesday, ordering that Rahman be cared for by social services, while no sexual harm prevention order was issued.

Warped Khandaker Mohammed Rahman (pictured out of court in 2020), 67, went unpunished for more than a decade after his victim, who had been raped in a laundry room in 2005, stopped visiting the religious center in South Wales in an attempt to escape the predator

The victim, who came from a ‘devout Muslim family’ and now in her late 20s, had told the court how she made up excuses not to return to the mosque after the rape, but on the few occasions she did, Rahman hit her. breasts and buttocks. when he was supposed to give her religious lessons.

She only knew her attacker as “The Imam,” before seeing his face on a YouTube clip 13 years after the attacks, prompting her to take a photo of his “side profile” for police.

Rahman, from Cwmdu, Swansea, denied rape and two charges of assault by touching a girl under 13.

The jury in Rahman’s third trial was asked not to determine his guilt or innocence, but to decide whether he had committed the offences.

After deliberating for two hours and five minutes, the jury found that Rahman had raped the girl and indecently assaulted her twice.

A court heard the woman feared there were other young victims and wanted closure after she was raped by Rahman at the mosque in South Wales in 2005.

Prosecutor John Hipkin told the jury how the “highly respected” Muslim leader raped the girl during religious classes after school.

He said, “He agreed to let her leave earlier if she would help him get some books out of the library.

“On the way there he pushed her into a washroom and she fell to the floor and banged her head.

“The next thing she remembers is Rahman lying on top of her.”

Swansea Crown Court heard the girl fled the mosque and got into her father’s car parked outside.

Prosecutor John Hipkin told the Swansea Crown Court jury how the ‘highly respected’ Muslim leader raped the girl during religious classes after school.

She stopped going to the mosque after Rahman indecently assaulted her on two separate occasions, the jury was told.

Hipkin said: “She kept what had happened a secret until 2018 when she told her husband and the police were called in.”

The woman told the hearing earlier this year how she stood “face to face” with Rahman and he had a “very strong” body odor.

She said the incident lasted only a few minutes before she pulled up her pants and ran out of the mosque to her father who was waiting outside.

The victim, now in her late 20s, said she made up excuses not to go to the mosque, but on the few occasions she was present, Rahman touched her breasts and buttocks.

Rahman, a grandfather of three teenage children, was unable to testify, but his defense was that it was a case of mistaken identity.

Judge Geraint Walters said Rahman was a weak man and there was no treatment for his dementia.

After reading reports from two psychiatrists, the judge said hospital or supervision orders were “inappropriate.”

He gave Rahman an absolute discharge meaning he will be looked after by social services in the community. No order for the prevention of sexual harm has been made.