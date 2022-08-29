Isla Fisher returns to Sydney to film season two of hit series Wolf Like Me 

<!–

Isla Fisher has returned to Australia to shoot the second season of her hit Stan series Wolf Like Me.

On Monday, the youthful 46-year-old actress ran errands in Sydney’s Woollahra in between filming scenes for the show at The Rocks.

She covered her famous face with a black mask and dressed comfortably for the outing.

It comes after it was confirmed that Stan Original Series Wolf Like Me has been renewed for a second season.

The streaming service said the series will return with Isla and her co-star Josh Gad reprising their roles on the show.

“A powerful, funny and deeply felt drama, Wolf Like Me was one of the most watched premieres in Stan’s history – the series is an important part of our growing Stan Originals lineup,” said Stan Chief Content Officer Cailah Scobie.

“We can’t wait for the public to see what’s in store for Isla Fisher’s Mary and Josh Gad’s Gary in the brand new season and we’re excited to continue working with leading local creatives Abe Forsythe and Made Up Stories, in addition to our international partners at Endeavor Content and Peacock, on this excellent series.’

Creator and executive producer Abe Forsythe also said he’s excited to continue Mary and Gary’s story.

“Knowing we have an audience that invests in their story is a dream come true for us,” he said.

“Our crew is already having a lot of fun building on what we’ve made with Season One, and I can’t wait for everyone to experience it with our characters.”

Isla played a character named Mary, while her co-star Josh played Gary – two strangers brought together in a twist of fate.

Gary is described as an “emotional wreck”, who has “struggled to care for his daughter since his wife’s death.”

The six-part series was directed by Forsythe and made in collaboration with NBC Universal’s streaming service Peacock in the US. Isla and Josh are pictured in the series

Meanwhile, Mary “has a secret she can’t share with anyone.”

The six-part series was directed by Forsythe and made in collaboration with NBC Universal’s streaming service Peacock in the US.

Each episode of the drama series lasted 30 minutes.

The first season of Wolf Like Me is now available to stream Stan.