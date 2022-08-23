Isla Fisher can barely contain her excitement as she discovers name on Fantale wrapper

<!–

She is one of Hollywood’s most successful actresses.

And on Tuesday, Isla Fisher proved very excited when she found her name on a Fantale lollipop wrapper.

The 46-year-old shared a photo on Instagram of her smiling while holding one of the iconic caramel treats.

‘I’m on a Fantale. #fangirl,” she captioned the image.

The label on the package read: ‘Born on February 3, 1976 in Oman. Her family moved to Australia in 1982.’

“At the age of nine, she appeared in Australian TV commercials and eventually landed a part in the long-running Australian soap opera Home and Away.”

It comes after Isla recently unveiled her “first ever picture book” in an Instagram post.

The Wedding Crashers star tore open a package last month to reveal her illustrated children’s book Mazy the Movie Star.

In her caption, Isla revealed the plot of the book, writing, “Mazy lives in Hollywoof and has her fur fluffed twice a day.”

“While other dogs in the park are chasing sticks, Mazy is chasing her acting dreams.”

She continued: “One morning Mazy’s agent brings bad news. Hollywoof has changed and there are no more jobs for Mazy.’

“Can Mazy embrace what makes her special and find her perfect role?”