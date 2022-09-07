Iskra Lawrence shows off her sensational curves as she models an emerald green lingerie set

<!–

Iskra Lawrence showed off her curvaceous figure on Tuesday as part of a body positivity empowerment post.

The 31-year-old model posed in a sassy emerald green lingerie set from Lounge Underwear and proudly declared it to be her “soft girl season.”

Iskra looked sensational in a clip she shared with her five million fans on Instagram showing her figure from every angle.

“Give yourself mercy, forgive and be gentle to my spirit,” the clip read.

She added: ‘I call my gentle girl szn [sic] if you want to join me leave a [cloud emoji].’

Iskra has added hashtags including “body confidence”, “self love”.

The model is never shy about showing off her phenomenal figure on social media as a body confidence advocate.

Iskra and her partner, tour manager and songwriter Philip Payne, became parents for the first time when they welcomed a baby boy into the world in April 2020.

The model has been candid about how she felt “lost” and insecure about herself after becoming a mother two years ago, even questioning her career choices.

In an essay for Today earlier this year, she wrote, “I started to think I should just try to get back to ‘me’ – and that ‘me’ was a confident lingerie model.

“I started looking at my body and wondering if I was feeling confident enough.

“Then another thought hit me: ‘Can I even do this? I’m a mom now. What would people think? Would my child resent me posting lingerie photos in 10 years?’

“What about my family-friendly neighborhood — will I embarrass myself if they all see me in my underwear?”

“I thought, ‘You’re a mother now. You’ll be desperate for attention and validation – it just doesn’t look right.”

“I wanted to rediscover the part of myself that wouldn’t give a damn about parading around in my panties, or anyone’s opinion of me.”