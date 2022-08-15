Iskra Lawrence flaunts her curves in a lace-up green swimsuit as she struts out of the ocean in Cabo

<!–

Iskra Lawrence looked fabulous in her latest Instagram post, which she shared on Sunday.

The 31-year-old model showed off her enviable curves in a neon green lace-up swimsuit as she stepped out of the ocean on her sun-filled Cabo getaway.

She ran her hands through her soaked blond locks and flashed a beaming smile to the sound of a man saying, “She’s a 10, but she’s… no, she’s actually a 10.”

In her caption, the star wrote: “Cabo content is about to heat up all week. Also where my tens at? Yeah, you’d better raise those hands.

‘#midsize #midsizegals #midsizestyle #swimwearfashion #cabo #mombod #momlife #momsofinstagram.’

She’s never shy about showing off her phenomenal figure on social media as a body confidence advocate.

And Iskra showed off her incredible body as she posed for a series of sizzling Instagram snaps on Tuesday.

The influencer put on a breathtaking display as she slipped into a stylish green lace lingerie set from underwear brand Lounge.

Iskra radiated confidence as she posed for her five million social media followers from all angles.

The mother-of-one made hearts beat faster in the pretty lace ensemble, as she tightened the underwear’s waistband and drew attention to her hourglass figure.

The blonde bombshell wore her hair down, accentuating her natural beauty with just a touch of makeup.

Iskra and her partner, tour manager and songwriter Philip Payne, became parents for the first time when they welcomed a baby boy into the world in April 2020.

The model has been candid about how she felt “lost” and insecure about herself after becoming a mother two years ago, even questioning her career choices.

In an essay for Today earlier this year, she wrote, “I started to think I should just try to get back to ‘me’ – and that ‘me’ was a confident lingerie model. I started looking at my body and wondered if I was feeling confident enough.

“Then another thought hit me: ‘Can I even do this? I’m a mom now. What would people think? Would my child resent me posting lingerie photos in 10 years?’

“What about my family-friendly neighborhood — will I embarrass myself if they all see me in my underwear?”

“I thought, ‘You’re a mother now. You’re going to be desperate for attention and validation – it just doesn’t look right.”

“I wanted to rediscover the part of myself that wouldn’t give a damn about parading around in my panties, or anyone’s opinion of me.”