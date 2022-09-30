ISIS fanatics mauled and eaten by LIONS during battle over gas reserves in Mozambique

<!–

Islamic State insurgents in Mozambique were mauled to death and eaten by wild lions as pro-government forces seized multi-million dollar gas reserves.

The ISIS-linked jihadists, dubbed ISIS-Mozambique by the US, were attacked and killed by wild animals, including lions and crocodiles, while hiding from a military operation after attacking villages in the northern Cabo Delgado province. from Mozambique.

The terrorists killed people and burned down their houses in the attacks.

Mozambican forces said they had captured four jihadists who were involved in recruiting and radicalizing people and said 16 more had been killed.

Local police commander Bernardino Rafael said some died after being hit by gunfire, but others were attacked by snakes, buffalo, lions and crocodiles.

At least 24 countries have sent soldiers to help Mozambique, including Rwanda, which has an army involved in peacekeeping operations. Pictured: A woman walks past Rwandan army patrols in MocÍmboa da Praia, Cabo Delgado province, Mozambique, on Tuesday.

“Some of them died when they were hit by bullets from our forces and others by attacks from animals such as snakes, buffalo, lions and even crocodiles,” he told neighbors. The times reports.

On Wednesday, he met with residents of the Quissanga district in the northern Cabo Delgado province of the southern African nation.

‘They are dying from gunshot wounds… Many of them [were] wounded by our weapons. But even animals also contribute to the death of Islamist insurgents,’ he added according to BBC World Africa.

He said the population was burying some of the dead jihadists – under the supervision of the authorities – who had succumbed to recent and previous injuries, while some had been eaten by animals.

Violence in Cabo Delgado has intensified since 2017 over its billion-dollar liquefied natural gas (LNG) reserves, which are the third largest on the continent.

Several Western companies have made some of the largest investments in Africa, worth billions, to exploit these reserves. These include a $20 billion project from French firm Total Energies. But the project was suspended in March last year after a raid in the coastal town of Palma.

A Rwandan soldier patrols in MocÍmboa da Praia, in the province of Cabo Delgado

Rwanda first sent in 1,000 troops in July 2021 and cleared insurgents from key areas in just three weeks. In the image: a Rwandan soldier watches the fishermen as they return to shore in MocÍmboa da Praia.

The EU has also said it will provide more support to an African military mission to help reduce reliance on Russian gas.

At least 24 countries have sent soldiers to help Mozambique, including Rwanda, which has an army involved in peacekeeping operations.

Rwanda first sent 1,000 troops in July 2021 and cleared insurgents from key areas in just three weeks, according to BBC World Africa.

Deaths in Cabo Delgado already exceed 4,000 and around 950,000 people have been displaced from their homes. The province that borders Tanzania is the only area of ​​Mozambique with a Muslim majority and is a very neglected area.