ISIS brides Australia: NSW veterans minister David Elliott slams Anthony Albanese for policy on

Anthony Albanese has been lambasted by the veteran NSW minister over a controversial policy switch to bring ISIS brides and their children back to Australia after joining terror groups in Syria.

The Cabinet’s National Security Committee has finalized plans to repatriate more than a dozen families who underwent ‘risk assessments’ following an undercover ASIO mission to the war-torn nation.

Sixteen Australian women and 42 children have been held in the al-Roj refugee camp in north-east Syria near the Iraqi border for three and a half years since the fall of Islamic State in March 2019.

NSW Veterans Affairs Minister David Elliott said it is ‘absolute madness’ to leave them back on Australian soil.

The NSW veterans minister pleaded with the federal government to reverse the decision (pictured Premier Anthony Albanese)

Sixteen Australian women and 42 children have been held in a refugee camp in north-east Syria for three and a half years after the fall of Islamic State in 2019 (stock image)

“I am certainly concerned about how this decision will affect the mental well-being of today’s veterans,” the state Liberal said. Daily Telegraph.

“I think it’s complete madness… I can’t for the life of me think what would possess the Commonwealth given how the world has had to manage returning fighters over the last 20 years.”

NSW Veterans Affairs Minister David Elliott (pictured)

Elliott explained that he sympathized with the wives, and especially the children, but said the decision to bring them back to Australia would be “expensive in every sense of the word”.

“It was hard enough managing terrorists in prisons for God’s sake. These children have been brainwashed,” he added.

He pleaded with the Labor government to reverse the controversial call.

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet and Labor leader Chris Minns have called on the government to provide more information about the plan before offering support.

The fierce opposition comes after Karl Stefanovic clashed with former Labor leader Bill Shorten over the plan on The Today Show on Tuesday morning.

Elliott said he had serious concerns the plan would have a negative impact on veterans’ mental health posing a risk to Australia (pictured, ISIS fighters)

Stefanovic said there was no way in the world the families should be allowed to return to Australia after leaving to join their husbands fighting for the terror group.

Mr. Shorten was tight-lipped about his feelings on the matter, saying Australians wanted to know that “natural security is intact”.

“I mean, a lot of these kids are under six, of course, and they had no say in what happened to them, but it’s a matter of national security and there’s probably not much more I can add ,” Shorten said. the breakfast show.

Stefanovic then said Mr Shorten’s comments made it sound like he did not support the move.

“No not at all,” argued Mr Shorten.

‘I have no sympathy for some of the guys who went over there, no sympathy at all, but if you’re a child under six, don’t pretend anyone really asked their permission.

“I can see both points of view.”

Karl Stefanovic has clashed with Bill Shorten after declaring Islamic State brides and their children stranded in Syria should not be brought back to Australia

But his comments were not enough to convince Stefanovic, who said he did not believe Mr Shorten would support the move if he ‘had a choice’.

‘Oh no, if I have conveyed it, then it is not true at all,’ replied the Prime Minister.

“I just want to reassure people that it’s about national security first, they’re going to be the considerations, a lot of these are children under the age of six, so I’m not going to pretend you’re just giving up Australian citizens under the age of six.”

The women and children will be taken to a third country in the Middle East before returning to Australia.

“I think if you make a decision to go overseas with someone and fight for the Islamic State, you make the decision as a family, there’s no way in the world you should be allowed to come back here, Stefanovic said.

The Federal Government’s controversial move to reverse the policy banning foreign fighters and those who fled to Syria and Iraq to help them has divided opinion in Australia.

Former ADF intelligence analyst Shane Healey previously told The Project Australia it was “100 per cent” committed to bringing the families home.

The Federal Government’s controversial move to reverse the policy banning foreign fighters and those who fled to Syria and Iraq to help them was met with division in Australia. (pictured is Australian woman Zehra Duman (centre), seen with aid workers from the Free Burma Rangers in Syria)

‘I don’t see how we can bring refugees out of Sudan, out of Afghanistan and out of other war-torn countries and leave Australian citizens in such a terrible state.’

He stressed that women and children rescued from the detention camp will not be flown to Australia immediately and will need further assessment before they can return home, a process that could take months.

‘They will take them to a host nation somewhere in the Middle East and give them a holistic assessment- psychological, education, medical and it takes weeks and then slowly unpack whether it’s trauma or medical issues and then start to build them up to integrate back into Australia,’ Mr Healey explained.

‘Most of the young children probably don’t even speak English or have had formal education, so that would be one of the processes.’

The project’s Waleed Aly said what he described sounded similar to other de-radicalisation programmes, which have a ‘sketchy’ track record abroad.

But Mr Healey was extremely confident that families would be successfully reintegrated back into Australia without difficulty – despite public outcry.