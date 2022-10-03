ISIS brides and children in Syria to be deradicalised before returning home to Australia

Islamic State brides and their children stranded in Syria will be taken to a third country in the Middle East before being brought back to Australia, a former ADF intelligence analyst has revealed.

The Cabinet’s national security committee will meet on Tuesday to formally approve a rescue plan to repatriate more than a dozen families who recently underwent ‘risk assessments’ following an undercover ASIO mission to the war-torn nation.

Sixteen Australian women and 42 children have been held in al-Roj prison camp in north-east Syria near the Iraqi border for three and a half years since the fall of Islamic State in March 2019.

The women left Australia to join their husbands fighting for the fundamentalist terror movement before their short-lived ‘caliphate’ collapsed three and a half years ago.

The Federal Government’s controversial move to reverse the policy banning foreign fighters and those who fled to Syria and Iraq to help them has already been met with division in Australia.

Hosts on The Project raised questions on Monday about how the families would safely be reintegrated back into Australia.

Former ADF intelligence analyst Shane Healey gave a blunt response when asked by co-host Carrie Bickmore whether Australia is committed to bringing them back “even if there is a slight risk”.

‘Yes, 100 per cent,’ replied Mr Healey.

‘I don’t see how we can bring refugees out of Sudan, out of Afghanistan and out of other war-torn countries and leave Australian citizens sitting in such a terrible state.’

He stressed that women and children rescued from the detention camp will not be flown to Australia immediately and will need further assessment before they can return home, a process that could take months.

‘They will take them to a host nation somewhere in the Middle East and give them a holistic assessment- psychological, education, medical and it takes weeks and then slowly unpack whether it’s trauma or medical issues and then start to build them up to integrate back into Australia,’ Mr Healey explained.

‘Most of the young children probably don’t even speak English or have had formal education, so that would be one of the processes.’

The project’s Waleed Aly said what he described sounded similar to other de-radicalisation programmes, which have a ‘sketchy’ track record abroad.

But Mr Healey was extremely confident that families would be successfully reintegrated back into Australia without difficulty – despite public outcry.

“I hate the term ‘de-radicalised’ because I think it’s an extremist spectrum,” Mr Healey said.

‘It’s not about being radical or their religion, it’s their acceptance or use of violence.’

‘Most of these courses or programs failed because they try to target the religious aspects. I worked for Youth Justice NSW where we were very successful with this, we targeted their willingness or acceptance to use violence to achieve their end state.

‘So that’s the key to it all, when you’re making those assessments, that’s what you’re looking at. What violence did they see, what violence did they use and what is their view on the use of violence to achieve a cause?’

The episode ended with Mr Healey taking a brutal swipe at the former Scott Morrison government and its heavy-handed policy of refusing to allow Australian citizens in Syrian prison camps to return.

He strongly rejects the previous government’s reasoning that extracting families from Syrian camps was a bad idea and was based on intelligence advice.

“I think the previous government didn’t tell the whole truth and I would say (former minister) Peter Dutton had some other agendas,” Mr Healey said.

“Look at Matt Tinkler, the leader of Save our Children. He has been in and out of the camps several times”.

‘NGOs go in and out of the camp without problems, there have been ABC and other journalists going documentary inside the camps without problems and we have already dealt with these problems from Sudanese refugees in Australia without problems.

‘So I just dismiss it outright and I think they’re wrong.’

It comes as a father and grandfather of an Australian woman and three children in a Syrian prison camp says he is excited at the prospect of getting them back.

Mariam Dabboussy left middle-class life here to work in childcare for the war-torn hellhole aged just 22 with her 18-month-old baby after marrying Kaled Zahab in 2015.

Dabboussy and her three children are now detained in al-Roj refugee camp and are set to be repatriated.

Her father Kamalle Dabboussy, who still lives in Sydney, says he has not been officially notified of the mission but would work with all levels of government to bring his family home.

“It’s every parent’s desire to make sure their children are safe,” he said.

The Muslim community leader Dr. Jamal Rifi said he believed ‘100 per cent’ that Australia would be safe when the women returned home.

He told Sky News that the nation’s security agencies could also adequately monitor the women and children if there were security concerns.

Save the Children chief executive Mat Tinkler said the repatriation ‘can’t come soon enough’.

“Children have died in these camps,” he said.

‘Australian children are malnourished, suffering from untreated shrapnel wounds and the situation is affecting their mental health.’

But the opposition demands more details.

Former Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews says she did not give the go-ahead when she was in government because of the risk to Australian officials and concerns about radicalisation.

Ms Andrews said advice to her stated the women posed a security risk after traveling voluntarily and being “generally complicit in the role they were expected to play… to support ISIS and foreign fighters”.

Ms Andrews said bringing them back ‘presented an unnecessary risk and huge cost’.

“I haven’t seen anything that changes my view,” the opposition home affairs spokesman told the ABC.

But federal frontbencher Tanya Plibersek disputed the account.

“Some of the women, the mothers, were taken there as little more than children themselves and married off to (Islamic State) fighters,” she told the Seven Network.

‘Some of them were tricked, some of them were forced to go there.’