‘ISIS bride’ Mariam Raad, 31, charged with fighting for Islamic State after rescue of Syrian refugees

Mariam Raad, 31, arrested for allegedly leaving Australia to fight for Islamic State

A Sydney woman has been charged just months after she was rescued from a Syrian refugee camp for reformed Islamic State fighters and eight years after she reportedly left Australia to fight for the militant group with her husband.

Mariam Raad, 31, was arrested Thursday morning after search warrants were issued in the NSW country town of Young and the western Sydney suburb of Parklea.

According to police, police traveled to Syria in early 2014 to join her husband Muhammed, who left Australia in 2013 to join the fight for Islamic State.

She was accused of entering and residing in parts of Syria under the control of the Islamic State terror organization.

Muhammad Zahab, a former maths teacher in Sydney, was a prolific Islamic State recruiter and lured dozens of his relatives to Syria before his assassination in 2018.

Police allege that Ms Raad knew about her husband’s activities with the Islamic State and voluntarily joined him.

The woman was in the Al Roj camp for displaced persons in Syria before being repatriated to Australia in October 2022.

Ms Raad was arrested following a NSW Joint Counter Terrorism Team (JCTT) investigation that began while she was in Syria.

AFP acting assistant commissioner for counter-terrorism and special investigations, Sandra Booth, said Australians returning from declared areas of conflict will be investigated to ensure the safety of the public.

“Individuals will be brought to court if there is evidence to support allegations that returned individuals have committed crimes in conflict zones,” Acting AC Booth said.

“The JCTT will continue to focus on criminal activity and will not target specific ideologies or beliefs.”

NSW Police Counter Terrorism and Special Tactics Commander Assistant Commissioner Mark Walton said the NSW JCTT will continue to protect the community from those who pose a threat.

“We have zero tolerance for Australians – or anyone – who want to commit acts of violence or extremism, and those who consider doing the wrong thing will come to our attention,” Assistant Commissioner Walton said.

“Our investigators methodically collect information and evidence, monitor and work tirelessly to address criminal activity that poses a threat to the Australian community.”

Mrs Raad will appear before the court of Wagga Wagga Local on Thursday.

If found guilty, she could spend up to 10 years behind bars.

More to come.