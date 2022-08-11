A Briton suspected of being part of a gang of British ISIS terrorists known as The Beatles has been charged today with terror offenses after being arrested last night after disembarking from a flight from Turkey at Luton Airport.

Aine Leslie Davis, 38, also known as Aine Leslie Rodrigues and Hamza Davis, has been charged with violations of Sections 15, 17 and 57 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

The first two charges relate to fundraising for terrorism and the last charge relates to possession of a firearm for terrorist purposes.

London-born Davis has been remanded in custody and will appear before Westminster Magistrates’ Court later this morning.

Last night, agents from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command arrested a 38-year-old man at Luton Airport after arriving in the UK on a flight from Turkey. He was taken to a South London police station and subsequently charged with the aforementioned crimes.

The 38-year-old, the son of a diner lady and a father who sold clothes to John Lewis growing up in Hammersmith, has repeatedly denied being ‘Jihadi Paul’, a group named after The Beatles because of its members’ British accents.

During his Turkish trial, Davis described photos of him with fighters as “stupid photos” he had taken for fun. But he was convicted of being an ISIS member.

Aine Davis was arrested last night by counter-terrorism police at Luton Airport

Davis was reportedly arrested after landing at Luton Airport (pictured) on a plane from Turkey

A spokesman for the CPS Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division said: ‘The CPS authorized the Metropolitan Police to charge Aine Leslie Junior Davis with terrorism offenses in 2014, and after he was deported to England by Turkish authorities, he was arrested on the Luton airport after his arrest. back to the UK.

What has Aine Davis been accused of? Between January 13 and January 16, 2014, he invited another person to provide money with the intention of using it for terrorist purposes, in violation of Section 15 of the Terrorism Act 2000. Between January 13 and January 16, 2014 entered into or became involved in an arrangement whereby money would be made available to another person, knowing or having reason to suspect that it would be used for terrorist purposes, in violation of Article 17 of the Terrorism Act 2000. Was in possession of an item, namely a firearm, between 28 July 2013 and 16 January 2014 in circumstances which give reasonable grounds to believe that his possession is for a purpose related to the commission of, preparation or incitement to acts of terrorism, contrary to with Article 57 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

“Mr. Davis, 38, has been charged with terrorism offenses and possession of a firearm for a purpose related to terrorism.

“The Crown Prosecution Service is reminding all concerned that Mr. Davis is facing criminal proceedings and that he has the right to a fair trial.”

Led by ‘Jihadi John’ – a Westminster student whose real name was Mohammed Emwazi – ‘The Beatles’ beheaded Western prisoners and allegedly killed 27 people.

Emwazi was eviscerated by a US drone strike in 2015, while two other members of the group were convicted of terrorism in the United States in April.

Alexanda Kotey – known as ‘Jihadi George’ – and El Shafee Elsheikh – known as ‘Jihadi Ringo’ – are both British, but they renounced their citizenships when they joined ISIS in Syria in 2014.

Kotey and Elsheikh were both found guilty of terrorism charges in Virginia, US, and the former was sentenced to life in prison. Elsheikh will be convicted of his crimes later this month.

Upon his arrival in Britain last night, Davis was arrested by officers from the Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism Command, who were waiting at the gate.

Despite joining ISIS, Davis has retained his British citizenship, meaning he can be deported back to the UK from Turkey.

This led to criticism from some quarters, with claims that he could be deprived of his citizenship and sent to The Gambia instead, as he spent much of his childhood there.

He lived there with his grandmother because he apparently drove his mother ‘crazy’. He later returned to London.

‘Jihadi John’ – a Westminster student whose real name was Mohammed Emwazi – was the leader of ‘The Beatles’ who behead Western prisoners and allegedly murdered 27 people. He was killed in a US drone strike

Alexanda Kotey (right) and El Shafee Elsheikh (left) are both British, but they renounced their citizenships when they joined ISIS in Syria in 2014

Being deprived of his citizenship would echo the case of Shamima Begum, who was stripped of her UK citizenship by former Home Sectarian Sajid Javid after joining ISIS.

This led to an argument, with the government claiming she would have Bangladeshi citizenship because her parents were from the country.

But the government of Bangladesh claimed that she had no citizenship and should not be allowed to enter its territory.

Begum later launched a lawsuit against the British government, claiming it rendered her stateless, in violation of British law.

In February 2021, the High Court ruled in favor of the Home Secretary, ruling that she should not be allowed to return to the UK and that her rights were not violated when her permission to return was refused.

A Home Office spokesperson said: ‘We will always ensure the safety and security of the UK and will not allow anything to put this at risk.’

“We can confirm that a British citizen has been deported from Turkey to the UK, but it would be inappropriate to comment further while the police investigation is ongoing.”

Before his deportation, Davis spent the past seven years in a prison in the capital Ankara.

He traveled to the Middle East in 2013, was imprisoned by Turkish authorities in Istanbul in November 2015 and was convicted in 2017 of membership of ISIS, which had been classified as a terrorist group.

It was reported last month that Turkey wanted to return him to the UK at the end of his sentence, as it does not want to become a ‘landfill’ for Western terrorists.