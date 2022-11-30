ISIL armed group announces death of its leader

A spokesperson for the group said its leader, Abu Hasan al-Hashimi al-Qurashi, was killed “in battle with enemies of God.”

ISIL leader Abu Hasan al-Hashimi al-Qurashi was recently killed in battle, the armed group’s spokesman said in a released audio without specifying the date of his death or the circumstances.

Al-Hashimi, an Iraqi, died “killing the enemies of God,” Abu Omar al-Muhajer, the spokesman, said on Wednesday, announcing the group’s new leader as Abu al-Hussein al-Husseini al-Qurashi .

“He is one of the experienced warriors and one of the loyal sons of the Islamic State [of Iraq and the Levant]al-Muhajer said.

Little was known about al-Quraishi, who took over leadership of the group after the death of his predecessor, Abu Ibrahim al-Qurashi, during a February US raid in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib. None of the al-Quraishis are believed to be related.

The death was a blow to the armed group that was defeated in Iraq in 2017 and in Syria two years later. But in both countries, sleeper cells of the armed group are still carrying out attacks.

The ISIL (ISIS) group proclaimed its so-called “caliphate” in 2014 after seizing large swathes of territory in Iraq and Syria. The group has been trying to regroup in the two countries in recent months.

“We certainly welcome the news of the death of another ISIS leader. I have no additional operational details at this time,” said US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby.

Al-Quraishi is the third leader to be killed since founder Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed by the Americans in Syrian Idlib in 2019.

The US is leading a military coalition of Syrian Democratic Forces in its fight against ISIL in northeastern Syria.

Turkey said in September that security forces had arrested an ISIL “senior staffer” known as Abu Zeyd, whose real name was Bashar Khattab Ghazal al-Sumaidai.

Turkish media said there were some indications that Sumaidai may have been the ISIL leader, Abu Hasan al-Hashimi al-Qurashi.