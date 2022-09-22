Isiah Jones’s brother is ‘arrested and charged with murder after allegedly shooting him in the head’

The brother of professional boxer Isiah Jones has reportedly been arrested and charged with killing the 28-year-old on Monday night.

Citing a news release from the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office Detroit News said Timothy Lyman, 30, got into an argument with his brother Jones and allegedly fired a shotgun at him.

Detroit police were reportedly called to a home around 6:20 p.m. Monday for a report of a shooting and found Jones unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the face when they arrived.

According to the press release, Jones was pronounced dead at the scene. Lyman was arrested Wednesday and has now been charged with second-degree murder and a weapons offense.

Lyman allegedly fled the scene after shooting his brother.

“As soon as I got the phone call, I dropped the phone and burst into tears and I didn’t believe it at first,” said his coach Roshawn Jones, who is not related to Isiah Jones. CBS Detroit.

‘Sometimes we can’t explain those things. It was just a tragic, tragic event.

Jones is survived by two children. “He had two children, a boy and a girl, and he needed to support them in any way he can by not being on the streets,” Jones said. ‘So he chose boxing to help him take care of his family.’

He had a reported amateur record of 52-2, won the 2016 National Golden Gloves and later turned professional that year.

He won his first outing under Roshawn Jones, according to Ring, but lost seven of the next eight after leaving camp.

Isiah Jones scored an upset over Donte Stubbs, who was undefeated heading into their 2020 matchup. His last fight was a loss to Andrew Murphy in July.

He excels as boxing in ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, in Top Rank’s efforts to create fight cards during the onset of the pandemic.

Jones struggled three times in the bubble.

He also lost to rising welterweight Austin ‘Ammo’ Williams on the Canelo Alvarez-Callum Smith undercard in 2019.