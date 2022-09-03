Isabelle Huppert looks effortlessly chic in a smart white blazer

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

She was the epitome of French chic as she attended the red carpet of La syndicaliste at the Venice Film Festival on Friday night.

And the morning after, Isabelle Huppert stepped out again on Saturday in another perfect ensemble after her glitzy event.

The 69-year-old actress, who hails from Paris, showcased her sophisticated sense of style in a smart white blazer and cropped jeans as she enjoyed another busy day at the star-studded Italian event.

Beauty: Isabelle Huppert looked effortlessly chic as she stepped out in style at the Venice Film Festival

Under her blazer, she wore a plain black T-shirt, while ramping up her height with strappy heels and carrying a sleek designer leather bag.

The red-haired beauty was adorned with reflective shades and wore her striking locks in loose waves over her shoulders.

Isabella opted for a natural makeup look to show off her beautiful features, complete with a smooth pale pink lip.

Fashionista: The 69-year-old actress, who hails from Paris, showed her sophisticated sense of style in a smart white blazer and cropped jeans

The look: Under her blazer she wore a plain black T-shirt, while she ramped up her height with strappy heels and a sleek designer leather bag

It comes after Friday night that she cut a stylish figure in a black ribbed top and long skirt as she walked the red carpet for the premiere of La syndicaliste.

The film, directed by Jean-Paul Salome, is “a thriller investigation set in the world of nuclear energy and politics,” according to IMDB.

In the film, the French star plays the role of Maureen Kearney and can be seen with blond hair in film stills.

Step out: The red-haired beauty adorned in reflective shades and wore her striking locks in loose waves over her shoulders

Glowing: Isabella opted for a natural makeup look to show off her beautiful features, complete with a smooth pale pink lip

All smiles: she looked fresh and happy despite her late night at the Friday night premiere

On the red carpet for La syndicaliste, Isabelle looked classy with her long red locks out and around her face.

She complimented her look with natural-looking makeup, including a bronzed eye and a red lip.

She was seen greeting Italian film critic and festival director Alberto Barbera on the red carpet.

Huge star: Isabelle was previously described as ‘one of the best actresses in the world’

According to Deadlinethe film is based on a true story, and is also known as ‘The Seated Duck’.

Isabelle, meanwhile, was previously described as “one of the best actresses in the world.”

She is known for movies, including 2018’s Greta, in which she starred alongside Chloe Grace Moretz.

She is also known for the 2016 thriller film, Elle.