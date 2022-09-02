Isabelle Huppert cuts a chic figure in an all-black ensemble at the La syndicaliste premiere

<!–

Isabelle Huppert was the epitome of French chic as she attended the red carpet of La syndicaliste at the Venice Film Festival on Friday.

The 69-year-old actress, who hails from Paris, cut a stylish figure in a black ribbed top and long skirt as she walked the red carpet.

The film, directed by Jean-Paul Salome, is “a thriller investigation set in the world of nuclear energy and politics,” according to IMDB.

In the film, the French star plays the role of Maureen Kearney and can be seen with blond hair in film stills.

On the red carpet for La syndicaliste, Isabelle looked classy with her long red locks out and around her face.

She complimented her look with natural-looking makeup, including a bronzed eye and a red lip.

She was seen greeting Italian film critic and festival director Alberto Barbera on the red carpet.

Isabelle was also seen on Friday at a photocall for the film at the Venice Film Festival, stylishly dressed in a black leather-look skirt and a black blouse.

According to Deadlinethe film is based on a true story, and is also known as ‘The Seated Duck’.

Isabelle, meanwhile, was previously described as “one of the best actresses in the world.”

She is known for movies, including 2018’s Greta, in which she starred alongside Chloe Grace Moretz.

She is also known for the 2016 thriller film, Elle.