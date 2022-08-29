Isabella Rossellini celebrates the legacy of her mother Ingrid Bergman on her birthday

Isabella Rossellini remembered her mother Ingrid Bergman on what would have been the Oscar winner’s 107th birthday on Monday.

In a touching but simple greeting on Instagram, the 70-year-old actress shared a classic black and white photo of her beloved mother, writing: “Mama #ingridbergman was born today on August 29, 1915 and died the same day in 1982. I miss and think of her every day.’

The Land of Dreams actress, who looks so much like her famous mama, was only 30 years old when the Hollywood icon died of breast cancer at the age of 67.

Reminder: Isabella Rossellini remembered her mother Ingrid Bergman on what would have been the Oscar winner’s 107th birthday on Monday. ‘I miss and still think about her every day’; seen in June in NYC

In an interview with People the Blue Velvet star considered what she would like to say to the woman who raised her.

“If I could say anything to Mom, I’d say, ‘Thank you.’ I think of her every day,’ said the beauty.

“When people die, the relationship with the person continues even after they die. But they often don’t evolve. But for me – ‘as time goes by’, to quote Casablanca, I find myself understanding Mama even more. The admiration for my mother has increased.’

Mom: The Hollywood icon was born on August 29, 1915 and died of breast cancer on her 67th birthday in 1982

Gaslight: The Swedish beauty won the first of three Oscars for Gaslight, a psychological thriller about a young woman whose husband slowly manipulates her into believing she’s going crazy

“No admiration as an actress,” her clingy daughter explained. ‘That was always there, but just as a person. I understood how hard she fought.’

The Casablanca star defied social conventions when she left her husband, neurosurgeon Petter Lindström, after falling in love with director Roberto Rossellini in 1950.

This affair caused such a scandal that the star of Joan of Arc was indicted on the floor of the United States Senate in March 1950.

Colorado Senator Edwin C. Johnson claimed she had “committed an attack on the institution of marriage” and went so far as to call her “a powerful influence on evil.”

Casablanca: Ingrid starred as a woman torn between duty and love in the 1942 classic Casablanca, seen here with co-star Humphrey Bogart

At a time when Hollywood stars who got pregnant out of wedlock were hiding from the public eye, Ingrid had given birth to her son, Roberto Ingmar Rossellini, in February 1950, but didn’t marry his father until May of that year.

The Swedish beauty endured a protracted custody battle for her daughter, Pia Lindström, and didn’t see her until 1957, five years after twins Isabella and Isotta were born.

Although her mom was often away from home, the Cousins ​​star explained that she now understands what it’s like to be a working mom.

Family life: The mother of four children often worked outside the home. Seen here with twins Isabella and Isotta, son Roberto Ingmar Rossellini and eldest daughter Pia Lindström in 1957

Admiration: Isabella said, “As time goes by,” to quote Casablanca, I find myself understanding Mama even more. The admiration for my mother has increased.’

“What I would really like to tell her is that I understand how hard it must have been to be working all the time. And I know she felt guilty, like I felt guilty, for working.”

“But I’m the first to say to my daughter, ‘No, don’t. It is an example for your children.’ Independence comes first with financial independence.’

The actress remembers her mother’s legacy with gratitude. “Mom, you gave me a present. The gift of self-determination.’