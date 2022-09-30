Isabel Lucas gazes lovingly at a mystery man at the beach in Byron Bay

Isabel Lucas seems to be off the market.

The former Home and Away star, 37, was spotted on the beach in Byron Bay earlier this week with a man believed to be her boyfriend.

The actress, who dated Chris Hemsworth before his big Hollywood break in Thor, is known for being notoriously private when it comes to her love life.

She has not yet announced a new romance and the identity of her mystery man is unknown.

In photos taken a few days ago, Isabel showed her slim figure in a sporty red bikini with black details.

She started her day with some beach yoga, folding herself on a towel in a downward doggy pose.

The Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen then took off her black T-shirt to reveal her skimpy two-piece and went for a swim in the ocean.

She kept her accessories to a minimum and wore a blue cord bracelet and necklace.

Isabel wore her blond hair untied as she soaked it in the salt water, before wiping it from her face as she ran back to shore.

Her handsome beauty was waiting for her there, dressed in a wet suit with the top half pulled down to hang around his hips.

He took Isabel’s hand and guided her by the beach towel back to their belongings.

She couldn’t wipe the admiring look from her face as she stared at her boyfriend, watching the salt water trickle from his short blond hair.

After taking a dip in the ocean, Isabel walked back along the shore holding her beau

Isabel dated Chris Hemsworth when they were both rising soap stars in Australia. Chris would gain worldwide fame by playing Thor in the Marvel film series. (Pictured in 2006)

After drying off, she put her T-shirt back on and was in a playful mood.

The lovebirds playfully pushed each other around until Isabel’s boyfriend picked her up and threw her easily over his shoulder.

He twirled her around before putting her back on her feet, dizzy and laughing, before they ended their fun with a hug.

Isabel has been at the center of controversy in recent years for spreading strange theories about the Covid vaccine and 5G technology.

Isabel and her mysterious beauty enjoyed some roughness on the sand

She has lent her support to Pete Evans, the disgraced chef and conspiracy theorist who used to be a judge on My Kitchen Rules.

The Water Diviner star insists she is not against all vaccines, but only against Covid-19 vaccines.

At the height of the pandemic, the former soap actress wrote on Instagram that she was “pro-choice,” a term often used by people who don’t want to be vaccinated.

She joined hundreds of anti-vaxxers last year at a rally to protest Covid-19 vaccine mandates on the New South Wales-Queensland border.

Isabel’s boyfriend picked her up and threw her easily over his shoulder

