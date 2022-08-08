Is YOUR Instagram passé? Gen Z users embrace sharing ‘unflattering’ and ‘candid’ snaps

Is your Instagram laced with posed engagement photos and OTT gender reveal parties? Then unfortunately you are indeed passé, according to a pop culture expert.

While social media was once about embracing curated photos and perfectly staged holiday snaps, trendy Gen Z users are leaving the perfect lifestyle behind by using platforms like TikTok and Instagram to show a more “authentic” side to life. .

‘Instagram perfection is over in the eyes of Gen Z. IIt’s all about real life, real problems, with no filter in sight,” explains British popular culture expert Nick Ede.

It’s back to basics Instagram when it first came out and people were struggling with what to post. Instagram was all about authenticity but quickly became synonymous with beautiful people posting beautiful posts.

TikTok has shown users that Gen Z is tired of filters and wants to show their perfect life well, which probably means it’s imperfect as most of our lives are.

“So it’s time to ditch the pretty staged shots or heavily edited beach shots and show yourself what you really are and who you are in all your fabulous glory.”

Here, Nick Ede reveals the do’s and don’ts if you don’t want to look completely behind the times (and it’s time to say goodbye to those gym mirror selfies…)

NO ‘CLICHÉ’ BABY GENDER REVEALED

Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young became the latest celebrity to throw a lavish gender reveal party and even enlist the help of a party planner for the event

Charlotte Dawson looked radiant in a white jumpsuit for her gender reveal party — complete with a balloon wall — but a pop culture expert predicts they’ll be on their way

The baby reveal is over — setting up an entire room of color-matched balloons to share on Instagram isn’t something Gen Z is looking for.

They don’t want to share such an intimate part of their lives as a Clinton card.

They want to show a scan image and reveal to their friends the sex of the child without helium balloons galore and cupcakes that no one is going to eat.

I’d suggest wooing your friends and family and making a fun reveal that’s not like a cut and paste action you see on Instagram, but more organic and real.

DON’T LOOK ‘TOO GOOD’ IN FITNESS SNAPS

Kim Kardashian, pictured, and her sisters are the queens of curated gym selfies, but these are on their way out, according to Nick

Khloe Kardashian, pictured left and right, is also careful in choosing the right lighting, poses and outfits to capture her best gym photos

Fitness photo shoots are a big no-no — everyone knows it takes a lot of sweat to get a six-pack, but in the world of Instagram, it’s like six-packs are two cents.

This doesn’t really show what goes into the life of a fitness influencer – the Gen Z attitude is to embrace bodies of any shape or size and show off fitness, but emphasize that it’s hard work and nobody looks good after 30 minutes on a treadmill and 1000 sit-ups.

It’s time to show how much effort it takes to even get up — how long a perfect protein shake really takes and how long meal prep takes, what an all-day plan is — not a quick story.

AVOID PHOTOS IN PHASE ENGAGEMENT

When TV personality Vicky Pattison got engaged to her boyfriend Ercan Ramadan earlier this year, she posted several gorgeous photos on Instagram to celebrate the occasion.

Staged engagement shoots are a must for members of the royal family, but should be avoided if you’re an ordinary couple, according to Nick Ede. Pictured are the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (left) and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex during their engagement shoots

Brooklyn Beckham and his current wife Nicola Peltz were photographed in the countryside announcing their engagement (pictured)

DO NOT TAKE HOLIDAY IN ‘EPIC MOVIES’ It’s time to ditch the drone and create epic Spielberg-esque versions of your vacation and really use those hours to enjoy where you’re staying and also who you’re with. Show your followers what it’s like to be in these idyllic places, but also show them that taking a bath with a bathrobe and full makeup is just not enough. – it’s out with the glamor and in with the comfortable.’

Over-the-top engagement images are a no-go.

Gen Z social media users don’t want to see a Travis Barker-inspired Instagram photo on Instagram, where thousands have been spent showing off their love.

They want to show real images of engagements, where they are surprised at a local restaurant or on vacation – not a staged engagement with the whole room.

It’s going to be a very intimate moment so maybe just share a cool picture of the rings online.

STOP USING FILTERS (UNLESS ITS FUNNY)

Gen Z doesn’t like filters unless they’re fun filters.

It’s a big no-no to have beauty filters that wipe out your face, adjust your nose, and plump up your lips.

It’s time to get real and show off your sweat and your spots.

It shows off your personality more if you don’t put on fillers and you show off your blemishes, your makeup is failing and your real skin.

DITCH POLISHED HOLIDAY CUPS

Kim Kardashian is the master of the posed holiday snaps, though she makes them look like she just walked out of the ocean (as seen above on a recent outing)

Pictured in Paris, Rita Ora has embraced the candid snap trend and regularly posts photos that are a little blurry or out of focus, like the one above

Eva Longoria still looks stunning in this candid photo from a recent holiday, but chose to share one where she looks away from the camera in a more ‘natural’ pose

The perfect vacation photos for Gen Z aren’t about airbrushed, perfect colors or private jet shots.

They’re all about being on a budget airline, sleeping on the airport floor, and drinking a warm can of Diet Coke.

Show your real journey and joke about the situations you find yourself in – from overloading your suitcase with clothes you’ll never wear to sharing a pack of Pringles when the airline runs out of sandwiches… that’s what makes it. nicer .