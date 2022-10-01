Is US industrial policy undergoing Japanification?

On Wednesday, US Vice President Kamala Harris brought together top executives from the Japanese semiconductor industry to discuss the implications of the US’s growing $280 billion Chips and Science Act.

Fiscal “plan-splaining” doesn’t get much more harrowing: 40 years ago Japan as number one was a bestseller and 30 years ago Rising Sun was a blockbuster, here was the America of the market forces sitting down with Japan Inc to talk all about targeted industrial policy.

The day before, US trade ambassador Katherine Tai had also painted a picture of shifting times. The US, she told the FT, was now actively coordinating trade policy and domestic investment programs, in deliberate contrast to the traditional, determined priority of maximum liberalization.

So could this shift — the rise of industrial policy from curse word to the new Washington mantra of strategic competition — be the ultimate symptom of American Japanification?

The setting of Wednesday’s meeting makes it a very tempting proposition. Harris held talks about US ambitions for turbocharged semiconductors just a few hundred yards away from Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry. This is the successor to the Ministry of International Trade and Industry, or Miti, which is the story of Japan Inc. wrote and oversaw the combination of industrial and trade policies that seemed to make Japan so unstoppable in the 1970s and 1980s. Her roundtable participants came from companies that, in their heyday, had won the favor of a government that viewed them as critical to the national interest.

Japan Inc’s was a story propelled by sincere policies and the willingness of Japan itself and the outside world to believe in their effectiveness. The Japanese government has really devoted resources to certain industries, including semiconductors, in the quest for greater international competitiveness. For those (particularly the US) who totally outdid this strategy, the idea of ​​a conspirator state-corporate complex (with its nifty “Japan Inc” terminology) was an easily understood concept to praise or criticize. As crucial as the role of liberalized world trade and fundamental Japanese business skills was, Miti and industrial policy were in the spotlight.

During the periods of both Japan Inc’s success and its subsequent decline, the US position seemed clear. As enviable as Japan’s trophies were, it was an abomination to speak positively of a Japan Inc-style industrial policy as an option for the US. If you did, you would theoretically be yielding to a set of desirable outcomes that market forces alone could never achieve, let alone guarantee.

However, such a confession now feels implied – not just in the chips act itself, but in the bipartisan support it drew. The prevailing story in Washington about China is alarmed by its growing industrial power. But while the creation of an overt industrial policy for America may be driven by pragmatism, giving pragmatism free rein requires at the very least some form of ideological shift. Perhaps the magnitude of the perceived threat in China has led the US to decide that it cannot afford the laissez-faire approach to private sector decision-making when it harms the national interest.

Therefore, Japanification is probably not the right word here. Whatever the front-of-house rhetorical taboos surrounding industrial policy, the reality is that Washington has been using versions of it for years — most visibly in the context of the military-industrial complex.

As concerns about critical technology have increased, it has provided a mechanism to direct investment in ways that the markets may not have on their own. For all its slogans like ‘business is war’ in the 1980s, Japan’s overwhelming desire was to outperform its great rival in growth and market share. Industrial policy reflected that, the US understood it as such and didn’t, despite books like the 1991 classic The Coming War with Japanfeel the need to create its own industrial policy to compensate for that.

The situation with semiconductors in the 2020s is very different. China’s perceived threat is not corporate outperformance but, in the longer term, closing a technology gap that cannot be easily closed. The direct competitor to chips may be Taiwan, but America’s new industrial policy is based on the fear of a bigger enemy.

leo.lewis@ft.com