Is this the simplest weight -loss plan ever?

How would you feel if someone told you to stop eating all the time? I imagine your response is something that cannot be printed in a family magazine. But what if they have a point? Whether you want to hear it or not, research shows that one of our biggest health problems is that we never stop eating.

Not so long ago we were advised to ‘graze’ more healthily to avoid peaks and troughs in blood sugar levels. Now everyone is talking about ‘intermittent fasting’ or ‘time-restricted eating’ (eating early and eating late, with 12-16 hours of ‘fasting’ in between).

New Scientist recently touted a “longevity diet” that recommends fasting, and every health guru from the measured (Dr Rangan Chatterjee) to the more woo-woo (Gwyneth Paltrow) is doing it. So what has changed? It all comes down to awareness around insulin levels, which leads us to the science bit…

“Constantly elevated insulin levels interfere with leptin, the hormone that provides a feedback mechanism to tell your brain you’re full,” explains Dr Andrew Jenkinson, bariatric surgeon and author of Why We Eat (Too Much). “It’s like the fuel gauge on your car.

“You panic when you see it flashing to empty. But the problem is not that the tank is empty, but that the meter is broken. Because of the Western culture of sweets with sugar, highly refined carbohydrates and processed foods, the insulin level never goes down.’

This jargon around hormones and blood sugar levels can be overwhelming, so allow me to introduce the simplest nutrition concept ever: the SEAT plan (always stop eating). You don’t have to count calories or buy “diet” versions of food.

Now when I walk past the fridge and reach for the cheese, I tell myself: always stop eating. When I smell croissants in the bakery, I think: always stop eating. Try it. Your secret health weapon can be as simple as changing the way you think.

If that sounds like hardship, I see it this way: food should be tasty and enjoyed to the fullest, ideally with other people. For me that means dinner time. Snacks are often thrown back thoughtlessly, in a state of boredom or stress. So, even though I’ve ditched the snacks, I still enjoy good food every day — and actually I enjoy it even more because I’m hungry by dinner time. It’s common sense, and it’s the only diet you can easily stick to – because it’s not a diet: it’s a mindset.

dr. Jason Fung, author of The Obesity Code and The Complete Guide to Fasting, says this simplicity is at the heart of why fasting works. “It’s easy to understand,” he explains. ‘It’s also convenient, it saves you time and simplifies your life. And it’s flexible: you’re always in control of how and when you fast. You can fast more when you need to lose weight, and less when you’re on vacation.’

Experts on the smart road to ‘SEAT’ fasting guru Dr Jason Fungo Hunger doesn’t keep growing if you don’t eat. Instead, your body will use the calories it needs from your body fat and the feeling of hunger will decrease. Keep busy taking your mind off the food.” Nutritionist Karen Newby “If you feel unsteady or faint, have a protein-rich snack, such as nuts. For something sweet, have fruit or dark chocolate, but take it shortly after your main meal to avoid an insulin spike. Bariatric surgeon Dr. Andrew Jenkinson ‘Sugar and refined carbohydrates give people a kick, so resisting can feel like giving up alcohol. Realize that the desire will reach a crescendo and then pass. I call it surfing cravings. Bowel health specialist Dr. Megan Rossic ‘Make sure it’s hunger you feel, not thirst. Then find a distraction, such as walking. If you’re really hungry, eat a fiber-rich snack, such as hummus with celery or carrots.’

People often think that they will get tired or pass out at work if they don’t eat, but in reality the opposite is true. ‘It increases energy and concentration,’ explains Dr. Fung. ‘During fasting, your body produces noradrenaline, which gives you more energy and focus. That’s why the hungry wolf is so dangerous.’

What about the hungry she-wolf? Anecdotally, women who have not eaten are more likely to report a feeling we are all familiar with: being “hangry.”

‘Hangry’ is a classic sign of low blood sugar,” says Karen Newby, nutritionist and author of The Natural Menopause Method. “The reason this gets worse over the age of 40 is that our metabolism starts to change when estrogen gets out of balance. The hunger hormone ghrelin also increases in middle age.’

Newby likens eating sugar or refined carbohydrates, such as cookies and chips, to pouring gasoline on the fire. It will burn brightly but briefly – cue more desires. ‘But proteins and beneficial fats, such as fatty fish and nuts, are like coals on the fire,’ she explains. “They keep our power plants running so we don’t have to snack so much.”

Newby says fasting can be effective for women of any age: ‘Intermittent fasting for 12-14 hours, and mini-fasting between main meals, helps us become more aware of the foods we eat. We also give our digestive system a break, like we did even just 100 years ago. Snacking is a very modern invention, made by food companies with a market value of billions.’

But not everyone sees fasting as a miracle cure. ‘Most Evidence’ [of the benefits of fasting] comes from animal studies and we are very different from mice,” said Dr. Megan Rossi, gut health expert and author of Eat More, Live Well. “I’ve recommended intermittent fasting for some patients because it can be effective for weight management, but that has more to do with the fact that if you narrow your eating window, you eat less.”

Most importantly, she says, is less about when you eat and more about what you eat. “If people get too hungry, they can tend to eat ultra-processed foods. The focus should be on nutritious foods and lots of fiber, which feed your gut bacteria and regulate the appetite hormones ghrelin and leptin.’

So the key to not getting into a cinnamon swirl after your fast is to make sure your meals are high in nutrients and fiber (in other words, vegetables) and some protein (meat, fish, eggs, lentils, beans, tofu). Fasting for 14 hours wouldn’t do much if your eating window consisted of chips and ice cream. Once you get the hang of it, it’s easier than you might think to add seeds to your porridge, nut butter to your toast, or a ball of frozen spinach to your pasta.

Concentrating on getting all the nutrients you need will naturally crowd out the sugary or ultra-processed foods. What I’ve left out is the morning pastry and late night snack – and, amazingly, I don’t miss them. So give it a shot. I promise your life will be better if you stop eating all the time.

