Is this the most unpredictable? World Cup in recent History?

The group stage of the World Cup in 2022 has caused the necessary surprises.

Argentina, France, Spain, Portugal and Brazil all suffered defeats against lower-ranked opposition en route to qualifying for the last 16, while Germany and Belgium exited the competition to shock losses.

Is this unprecedented or just the continuation of a trend?

Here we compare the results of the group stage in 2022 with the previous six World Cups in which 32 teams participated.

Nobody is perfect

This is the first World Cup since the expansion to 32 teams in which no team has qualified from the group stage with a record of 100 percent.

Since 1998, at least two sides have reached maximum points in each edition, with Uruguay, Croatia and Belgium in 2018.

England are statistically the strongest qualifier in Qatar, with seven points and nine goals scored compared to just two goals conceded.

Gareth Southgate’s side are one of only five teams to go through the group undefeated, alongside the Netherlands, Morocco, Croatia and the USA.

The number of undefeated qualifiers is down from nine in 2018 and the fewest in the 32-team era.

Non-stop jerking

Twelve of the 48 group stage matches have been won by the team rated lower by FIFA, 26 won by the higher ranked side and the remaining 10 ended in a draw.

This is in line with the average over the past six World Cups.

However, the number of outright upsets – where a team beats an opponent with a significantly higher ranking – has risen.

In one in four games (25 percent) between countries separated by at least 20 places in the FIFA ranking, the underdog came out victorious, compared to nine percent in 2014 and 18 percent in 2018.

Argentina (FIFA Ranking 3rd) 1-2 Saudi Arabia (51st)

Cameroon (43rd) 1-0 Brazil (1st)

South Korea (28th) 2-3 Ghana (61st)

Australia (38th) 1-0 Denmark (10th)

Tunisia (30th) 1-0 France (4th)

Belgium (2nd) 0-2 Morocco (22nd)

Watch the gap

Due to a greater number of shocking results, the less sophisticated sides have closed the gap on their top-ranked rivals.

Five teams outside the top 20 in the world – Australia, Japan, Morocco, Poland and South Korea – have qualified for the round of 16 for the first time since 2010.

Meanwhile, seven countries ranked 20 or lower have crashed out of the competition, the most since the tournament was first contested by 32 teams.

The difference in average points won per group match between those inside and outside the top 20 has narrowed from 1.25 in 1998 to just 0.40 in 2022.