Is this the best gym in Australia? Incredible fitness centre at Sydney’s $830million footy stadium

The new $832 million fitness center at Sydney Football Stadium is so luxurious that some members pay upwards of $20,000 to exercise there.

Sydney’s Sporting Club at the newly built Allianz Stadium is a state-of-the-art fitness and leisure facility that offers its members a wide range of state-of-the-art facilities – and it is said to be the best of its type in Australia.

Upon arrival at the club, members are greeted by a premium entrance with a reception and lounge area.

The club also features two squash courts, strength and cardio training rooms, group training rooms for yoga and cycling classes, a cafe with indoor and outdoor meals, fitness assessment rooms and a virtual golf studio.

For those wanting a dip, Sydney’s Sporting Club offers both an indoor heated pool and a 50m heated outdoor pool with bookable cabanas. The club also offers child care and a day spa with four treatment rooms.

After working up a sweat, members can relax in the hot spa, cold plunge pool, space-age sauna that uses infrared light to raise the temperature, a traditional sauna, or steam room.

The newly built Sydney Football Stadium will cost $832 million and will have a fitness center that every other sports facility in the country would envy

The outdoor gym on the top floor and the squash courts and viewing space at the new gym

With so much to offer, it’s no wonder Sydney’s Sporting Club is one of the city’s hottest fitness destinations.

However, all this luxury comes with a price.

For those wishing to join The Sporting Club of Sydney, along with access to ‘selected’ Swans, Roosters, Waratahs and Sydney FC regular season matches, the membership only entry fee and guest pass will cost at least $5,000 under the Lifestyle package.

If you want unfettered access to the sports club facilities and sporting events at the new location, Premier membership will set you back a cool $22,000 – and all seats are already sold out.

Sydney Sporting Club membership isn’t cheap, if you can get one at all

Hot and cold plunge pools are available, as well as infrared and traditional saunas

TikTok user cass.xx.b took viewers on a tour of the new Sporting Club.

“Holy moly, this place is ridiculous,” she said.

“It cost $832 million to build this stadium and I can see why, it’s lush.

“This is my favorite part, there’s a cold plunge pool and a hot spa right next to it.

The indoor pool in the new gym and food and drinks are served at the on-site cafe

‘There is also a steam bath, infrared sauna and a regular sauna. Everything is just so beautifully designed. I’m pretty impressed, I’m not going to lie.

“The gym is huge. There are two levels, the top level has this indoor/outdoor feel which is really cool and the bottom level is built more like a weight room.

‘There is enough equipment, enough space for everyone, that’s nice.

‘There is even a karaoke machine, you can choose your own music in the gym and a full spin cycle room.

‘There are two squash courts, each with a vantage point. There is also this virtual golf room.

‘The day spa looks great. I’m a sucker for a good dressing room and these are beautiful.

‘There are two swimming pools, one inside and one outside. The outdoor area has these little cabana lounge things with TVs so you can watch the sport.

‘There is also a bar area connected to a lounge terrace.

“There is also a cafe where we had breakfast and the eggs were a 10/10.”

Fox Sports sports presenter and journalist Tara Rushton, wife of former NRL superstar Cooper Cronk, also got a taste of the new fitness and wellness center before it opened.

‘I won the childcare center of The Sporting Club of Sydney with this. You can come, catch up with friends, play sports, get a massage, play golf and give your kids a few hours of fun here,” she said.

‘There’s a mind-body studio there, yoga and pilates and a wonderful day spa, some facials, massages – all pampering.

‘This is one of two squash courts. It’s state of the art, look at all this glass, it’s just incredible.

‘Welcome to the gym, this is where all the strength training, the functional training, takes place. There is a bicycle studio with about nine large screens. You can cycle the Tour de France, the works.

‘It’s the crème de la crème when it comes to sports.

“Where else would you like to spend your Sunday?”