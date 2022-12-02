“Is this Meghan Fox?” Meghan Markle confuses people after she introduces herself using her first name.

Meghan Markle was mistaken for Megan Fox after introducing herself only by her first name during a phone conversation, according to an interview that has resurfaced.

The 41-year-old Duchess of Sussex caused confusion when she personally called the manager of a dog shelter in LA to discuss the adoption of her seven-year-old beagle, named Mamma Mia.

Shannon Keith, an animal rights advocate who leads the Beagle Freedom Project, told the Los Angeles Times in August how she wondered if Meghan was American actress Ms Fox, 36, after talking to her for 30 minutes.

Her interview – in which she explained that Meghan had simply called herself by her first name – has resurfaced from Taller last issue, in an article entitled ‘What do Americans really think of the Sussexes?’, by Ben Widdicombe.

Meghan Markle (left in September) was mistaken for Megan Fox (right in October) after introducing herself only by her first name during a phone conversation, a resurfaced interview reveals

The journalist wrote: “Meghan clearly feels she has a role to play in American public life – even though the mononymous status she enjoys in the UK has not yet transferred to her home country.”

Ms. Keith’s comments are used as an example for this, with the manager recalling, “She calls my cell with no caller ID and says, ‘Hey Shannon, this is Meghan.’ We talked for 30 minutes and I was like, “Is this Megan Fox?”

Meghan and Prince Harry, 38, adopted one of 4,000 beagles rescued from an animal testing center in the US.

They took in seven-year-old dog Mamma Mia, who now lives with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their children Archie, three, and Lilibet, one, in their $14 million, seven-acre mansion in Montecito, California.

The Duchess of Sussex, 41, caused confusion when she personally called the manager of an LA dog shelter to discuss adopting her seven-year-old beagle, named Mamma Mia (pictured above with some of her puppies)

The dog joined their other pet beagle, Guy, and a labrador named Pula. The family also has chickens, reportedly rescued from a factory farm.

Mamma Mia was one of 4,000 bred at the Envigo breeding and research facility in Virginia, so that they could be sold for use in pharmaceutical and biotechnology research.

Several inspections of the Envigo facility over the past two years have revealed dozens of violations of US federal regulations.

The animals were rescued and cared for in July by, among others, the Beagle Freedom Project, which cared for 25 of the dogs.

Meghan and Harry are said to have visited after hours and played with Mia, who was brought there with eight of her newborn puppies.

Mrs. Keith recalled, “The Duchess holds Mia and said, ‘We’re adopting her.’ She said, ‘No, we don’t want a Christmas puppy. We want those we can help who are older.”

Shannon Keith, an animal rights lawyer who leads the Beagle Freedom Project, told the Los Angeles Times in August how she wondered if Meghan (pictured with Prince Harry in July) was American actress Mrs Fox, 36, after talking to her for 30 years minutes

Animal lover Meghan has adopted a number of rescue dogs over the years and brought her American rescue beagle Guy to the UK when she married Harry.

The former actress chose Mayhew, an animal welfare charity, as one of her first patrons.

When she moved to England to be with Harry, she had to leave Bogart – a labrador and shepherd mix – in the US.

Meghan has previously said the pair of rescue dogs “mean the absolute world to her,” calling them “my loves” and “my boys.”

Guy and Bogart made regular appearances on her Instagram account, and Guy even appeared in a patriotic knitted Union flag sweater.

Meghan often used the hashtag “adoptdontshop” in her Instagram posts.

It was American comedian and presenter Ellen DeGeneres who convinced Meghan to adopt Bogart, her first pet, after bumping into her at a shelter.

