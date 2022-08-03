Is this Malia Obama’s new man?

Former first daughter Malia Obama was the epitome of laidback LA style on Tuesday when she stepped out for a food and drink run with the same mystery man that she was pictured enjoying a stroll with just last week.

The eldest daughter of former President Barack Obama , 24, kept it casual for the outing in a pair of mom jeans and an oversized, blue hoodie.

Her unnamed companion, for his part, donned a black sweatshirt and baggy, green trousers. Both of them completed their looks with sandals – with Malia opting for a pair of Boston Vegan Birkenstocks while the mystery man wore Arizona Birkenstocks.

The two seemed in good spirits as they went for a stroll in Los Angeles, California, appearing totally at ease with one another, occasionally smiling and laughing as they chatted enthusiastically.

Malia – who is currently working as a screenwriter on Donald Glover’s upcoming Amazon show – pulled part of her long, braided hair up into a bun but left the rest loose around her face. She went makeup free for the excursion.

The Harvard grad sipped a pink smoothie as they walked together; she held onto a pair of blue sunglasses, a face mask, and her car keys. Her pal was seen clutching onto a brown paper bag and a Snapple drink.

Malia was previously linked to fellow Harvard student Rory Farquharson, but has stayed pretty tight-lipped about her love life.

It’s unclear if the man who accompanied her on the outing is her new love interest or simply a friend, but this is the second time that they were seen hanging out recently.

On July 28, the two were caught grabbing takeout foot together, leading many people to wonder if the guy – whose identity is unknown – is her new man.

She wore a black sports bra and matching leggings for their previous outing, while the unnamed man rocked loose, green slacks and a gray T-shirt.

The two were seen chatting as they walked side by side into a local eatery.

She previously dated Rory – who is the son of chief executive of Insight Investment Management Limited Charles – while they were both students at Harvard University.

They were first spotted at a Harvard vs Yale American football game in early 2017, and were seen together multiple times in the following months. Photographers often caught them cozying up, holding hands, and even sharing in a few smooches, however, she never publicly addressed the relationship.

Malia moved to Los Angeles last year, after graduating from Harvard, to pursue a career as a screenwriter. In March, Donald revealed that he had given the 24-year-old her first job as a writer on his new series, which is reportedly about ‘a Beyoncé-type character,’ with the actor calling her ‘amazingly talented’ and ‘really focused.’

‘She’s just like, an amazingly talented person,’ Donald, 38, who is also known by his stage name Childish Gambino, told Vanity Fair at the time. ‘She’s really focused, and she’s working really hard.’

He did not share how Malia landed the job after she graduated from college but he added that he believed she has a promising future in the industry.

While Malia – who previously interned on Lena Dunham’s HBO series Girls in 2015 and at The Weinstein Company in 2017 – is working as a screenwriter, her younger sister, Sasha Obama, 21, is also building her own life in Los Angeles.

DailyMail.com exclusively revealed a few months ago that Malia was in a relationship with Clifton Powell Jr., 24, who is the son of Ray actor Clifton Powell.

Clifton Jr. and Sasha are understood to have met after she relocated to the West Coast, and he is already close with the family, as he has been seen hanging out with Malia a few times in recent months.

In April, Sasha and Malia’s mother, former First Lady Michelle Obama, opened up about how both of her daughters are all grown up during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Ellen, 64, reminded Michelle, 58, of how Sasha and Malia had first visited the show when they were little girls who wanted to see the Jonas Brothers. But over a decade later, they’ve graduated from boybands to boyfriends.

‘Now they’re bringing grown men home,’ Michelle said. ‘Now they have boyfriends and real lives and all that stuff. They have grown up right before our very eyes and they are doing well.’