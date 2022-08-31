Is this Chinese herbal medicine the ultimate hangover cure?

An expert in traditional Chinese medicine has revealed how an herbal formula developed more than 100 years ago to relieve gastrointestinal problems could also be used to prevent and treat hangovers.

Eastern Philosophya small Asian company specializing in herbal medicine shares educational videos about its products on TikTok, including $6 Po Chai pills, which are described as a “staple in every Chinese medicine cabinet.”

‘[Po Chai] uses 14 herbs to reduce stomach upset, nausea and hangovers,” the expert explained in a clamp that was posted last week.

The Herbs That Treat Your Hangover! What’s in the Chinese remedy for nausea? Poria (Fu Ling)

Southern Tsangshu Rhizome (Cang Shu)

Patchouly Herb (Huo Xiang)

Angelica (Bai Zhi)

Kudzu Root (Ge Gen)

Magnolia Root Bark (Hou Po)

Mass Fermentata

Job’s Tears Seed (Yi Yi Ren)

Sprouted Rice Seed (Gu Ya)

Field mint herb (Bo He)

Mu-flower (Ju Hua)

Red Citrus Peel (Ju Hong)

She noted it’s the “most effective instant remedy” for upset stomach and nausea, adding in the caption that it also “helps prevent hangovers when taken before drinking.”

In the video, she threw a vial of the reddish-brown pill-shaped pills onto a plate to show what they look like.

“They’re easy to take with you on a trip,” she said. “Just take a full vial with a glass of water.”

Po Chai pills were developed in 1896 by Li Shiu-kei in Foshan, a city in Guangdong Province. South Morning China Post.

They were manufactured there until the Li family fled to Hong Kong in 1949 after the communist revolution. In 2010, Jacobson Pharma took over the manufacturer of the pills.

‘[Po Chai] has become a household name that is passed down from generation to generation,” Jacobson Pharma CEO Derek Sum Kwong-yip told the outlet in 2017.

‘It comes with a high degree of trust among end users. There’s a lot of value in this brand waiting to be unlocked.”

The Eatern philosophy sells bottles of Po Chai pill on her websiteand in the product description, the company included a quote from South Morning China Post.

“Forget aspirin: When it comes to curing a hangover, nothing beats Hong Kong’s own Po Chai pills,” the Hong Kong newspaper wrote.

Po Chai pills were developed in 1896 by Li Shiu-kei and have become a household name in Hong Kong, where they have been manufactured since 1949.

The pills contain 14 herbs that “reduce stomach upset, nausea, and hangovers, and they can also “prevent hangovers if taken before drinking.”

According to the company, the pills work well against hangovers because they contain herbs for “stomach upset, as well as dehydration, fatigue, sore eyes, body aches and headaches.”

Eastern philosophy recommends taking a vial of Po Chai pills “before drinking to lessen the effects” before a hangover sets in.

They can also be used to treat indigestion, motion sickness, diarrhea and vomiting, which is probably why they are known as a ‘medicine’ for devotees.

TikTok users already familiar with the pills were quick to tout their benefits in the video’s comments section.

“I used this growing up and in college everyone thought I was crazy until they tried it,” one wrote.

‘I have stomach problems all the time! Tried this one after eating a meal that would KILL my stomach & it helped sm!!’ added another.

‘I love these!!!!’ someone else squirted.