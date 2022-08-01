Is this Al-Qaeda’s next chief? Heir apparent ‘oversaw Black Hawk Down’ and helped carry out 9/11

Depicted in just one of three published photos, al-Adel is the likely successor to Al-Qaeda’s throne. He is credited with masterminding the 1998 bombings of three US embassies and also plays a key role in the infamous ‘Black Hawk Down’ plot.

The heir to the throne of al-Qaeda after the death of Ayman al-Zawahri tonight, is a shrewd, military-trained agent with experience in killing British and American soldiers.

Little is known about Saif al-Adel, who at 60 is one of the younger al-Qaeda bosses.

The Egyptian ex-army officer was just 30 when he led the infamous ‘Black Hawk Down’ operation in Mogadishu, Somalia, in which 19 US soldiers were killed and their bodies dragged through the streets.

Seven others were killed when two helicopters were shot down in the East Africa ambush, including two British soldiers, three Turks and a Frenchman.

And since the assassination of Osama bin Laden in 2011, al-Adel has become an increasingly important strategist within the exhausting terror cell.

With his birth name unknown, al-Adel’s made-up name translates to “Sword of Justice.”

Al-Adel did not think as brainwashed by Islamist ideology as his al-Qaeda colleagues, but used his military training to climb to the top of the shadowy organization in the wake of the September 11 attacks in which high-ranking operatives committed suicide.

Al-Adel was in fact against the so-called ‘Planes Operation’, as it was known to members of the terror cell.

Al-Adel is pictured (center) on an al-Qaeda published in 2005. Osama bin Laden is pictured top left, with al-Zawahri to his right and Mullah Omar to al-Zawahri’s right. Saif is now one of the few original al-Qaeda leaders still alive

The FBI Most Wanted Poster On Al-Adel Lists Up To $10 Million Reward For Information

Al-Adel has risen to the top of al-Qaeda both through its own talents and through the ruthlessness of the United States in killing its superiors.

But he helped stage the deadliest terrorist attack in history after bin Laden became attached to the idea.

According to ex-FBI agent and counter-terrorism expert Ali Soufan, who suggested that al-Adel “next al-Qaeda leaderSaif has a ‘poker face’ and a ‘biting tongue’ last year.

In training young soldiers, he was known for kidnapping them in the middle of the night and performing savage beatings to harden the troops.

Osama’s heir presumptive, son Hamza, was assassinated in 2019 and fellow senior strategist Abu Muhammad al-Masri was assassinated in 2020.

US intelligence agencies say: “Al-Adel is wanted in connection with the August 7, 1998 bombings of the US embassies in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, and Nairobi, Kenya.”

Two hundred and twenty-four people died in the three explosions in East Africa, including 12 Americans, with more than 4,500 injured.

A $10 million reward for information has been placed on al-Adel’s head.

And now that ex-leader al-Zawahri has been killed, the attention of America’s terrorist fighters is likely to turn to Saif al-Adel.

Al-Zawahiri, who took over al-Qaeda after bin Laden’s death in 2011, was killed in a US airstrike tonight in Kabul, Afghanistan.

The terrorist leader is said to have led al-Qaeda to become one of the largest radical movements after being identified as the mastermind behind the September 11, 2001 attacks on the United States that killed nearly 3,000 people.

Saif al-Aled’s rival, Osama Bin Laden’s son, Hamza, was killed by US forces in 2019.

Hamza bin Laden (left as a child) is the son of the late former Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden (right) who allegedly groomed him to take over the terror group

At the age of 15, the Egyptian led his own militant group, Jamaat al-Jihad, which advocated large-scale attacks and the killing of civilians.

As it grew, he later merged it with al-Qaeda in the 1990s, bringing this focus on indiscriminate killing to the terrorist group.

The 71-year-old was on the FBI’s most wanted terrorist list after he declared the US “the distant enemy,” with a $25 million reward for information leading directly to him.

The surgeon ran a terrorist laboratory that developed biological weapons and was the force behind al-Qaeda’s ambition to obtain nuclear weapons.

Killing Americans and their allies — civilians and military — is an individual duty for every Muslim who can do it in every country where it is possible to do it, Al-Zawahiri wrote in a 1998 manifesto.

Three years later, he helped plan the September 11, 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon.

Al-Zawahiri was slated for follow-up attacks in the US and initiated a biological weapons program in Afghanistan. He sent out group disciples to find deadly species of anthrax and scientists to engage in his plans.

However, the Egyptian left the biological weapons lab after a US-backed military effort forced al-Qaeda’s Taliban allies from power in Afghanistan.