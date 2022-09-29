Is thinness back on trend? Kim Kardashian’s weight loss concerns hundreds

Kim Kardashian is known for her curvy figure and has made a career out of her looks, but her recent weight loss has caused serious concern for women who claim that ‘thin is back in’.

As more photos of Kim’s petite figure surface, hundreds online claim her weight loss spells the end of the curvy body trend she helped start.

Australian dietitian Susie Burrell weighed in on the discussion, telling FEMAIL it’s important for women to realize that celebrities like Kim have the money for the best chefs, trainers and nutritionists, and to be aware of how much social media is edited.

Fat activist Dani Adriana from Brisbane said the obsession around common body standards, whether curvy or thin, has the potential to damage the body positivity movement and could see a rise in people wanting to be thin.

Before and after: Kim Kardashian has caused a stir with her latest extreme weight loss with people claiming ‘thin is back in’ after she shed 10kg from her ironically curvy figure

Australian dietitian Susie Burrell (left) and fat activist Dani Adriana (right) spoke to Femail about the debate over whether Kim Kardashian’s influence could see people aspire to be skinny again

The reality TV star opened up about losing seven kilos in just three weeks to fit into her Met Gala dress back in May, and the following month she said she was down another three kilos and reportedly weighed just 166 pounds or 52 kilos.

Social media abounds every time she’s spotted slimmer than ever, with one Twitter user saying they’re ‘absolutely devastated that Kim Kardashian is bringing back unnaturally thin’.

‘Every time I see these pictures on the timeline I am amazed because thin is back and it worries me. My early 2000s PTSD is creeping up,’ read another tweet.

Dani said whether you love Kim or not, there’s no denying her influence and that there’s potential for thinness to become the new body standard.

I just heard someone say “skinny is back, because look how skinny Kim Kardashian is now” 😂 — bree ❤️‍🔥 (@ajstreeets) 22 September 2022

‘When we see the bodies of highly influential celebrities change, it can herald new waves of body trends in and out. Body trends seem to fluctuate like fluctuations in political affiliations or social movements,” she said.

“With Kim’s body looking different, I don’t think it’s a leap to say it could affect a thinner aspirational body type returning to affect.”

Dani had pictures of Kim put in her diary when she was 14 and hoped to look like her as she was more ‘curvy’ than other celebrities at the time and said seeing her new look is ‘double-edged’.

“While we should never shame anyone for body modification of any kind, as it’s none of our damn business, the obsession with thinness and how it affects fat people is a very real consequence of ‘thin is in,'” said.

‘Kim doesn’t owe us anything, but she’s made a brand out of her looks and knows she’s influential and historically aligns herself with damn ass weight losers who really hurt people. I have more of a problem with her adaptation to diet culture than how her own body looks.’

Dani said society’s desire for women to look a certain way and body shape trends can be harmful to the body positivity movement.

“When there’s a societal swing towards a different type of look to ‘thin is in,’ it’s just going to continually highlight the underlying fatphobia in our society,” she said.

She pointed out that Kim has a genetically minimal waist that would not be achievable for most people, no matter how much weight they lost.

‘Overall, I think when any body type becomes the “mainstream beauty narrative”, it takes away from the body positive movement and makes another unattainable aspirational body the new normal.’

Susie said she’s noticed a shift in the last 10-15 years to the ‘curvy, tiny waist look with an exaggerated booty’ that Kim has championed in her career.

‘It is not possible to change body size unless your genetics allow it. For example, Kim Kardashian has a tiny little waist,” the Nutrition Coach podcast host said.

‘Most people will never be able to get their waist that small, no matter how hard they diet and exercise – it’s genetics.’

She reminded those looking to slim down to factor in the amount of money celebrities have in their own weight loss efforts, hiring the best personal trainers, chefs and nutritionists.

“For the rest of us who don’t have access to this support, the worry is that others will take more extreme measures to achieve rapid weight loss that is not always healthy or sustainable,” she said.

Susie said the obsession with Kim’s new slim figure will fade like all other trends and advises people to stick to goals that are consistent with their own genetics and body type

‘The other thing is that with digital media it’s actually hard to tell what’s real versus what’s edited – the real picture is often very different to what we’re exposed to on social media.’

Susie said the obsession with Kim’s new slim figure will fade like all other trends and advises people to stick to goals that are consistent with their own genetics and body type.

“If you look through history, we’ve always had this kind of cyclical change in body shape ideal – look at Twiggy in the 70s and Kate Moss in the 90s, but these are all icons with very different looks that have just highlighted their genetic characteristics,” she said.

‘I think this look, like all the others, will come and go and the main message is that if you want your body to be smaller, do it the right way with advice from professionals to help you to lose weight the right way and in a way that is also achievable for your body type.’