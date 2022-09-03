Is The Real Housewives of Sydney making a comeback? Top-secret television project in the works

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A brand new season of The Real Housewives of Sydney could be on the cards soon after seeing a series of “well-groomed ladies” mingling with casting agents in Sydney earlier this week.

According to Sydney Morning Heralda “top secret television project” is in the works and appears to be looking for new housewives to star in the iconic reality series.

A group of stylish women were spotted ‘in deep conversation’ with TV casting agents in Double Bay on Wednesday, although none of the original Sydney cast members were seen.

A brand new season of The Real Housewives of Sydney could be on the cards soon after seeing a series of “well-groomed ladies” mingling with casting agents in Sydney earlier this week. Pictured: The Real Housewives of Sydney in 2017

The publication suggested that an all-new batch of Sydney Housewives could soon grace our screens.

It comes after Australia’s Real Housewives could be getting a brand new episode soon.

According to a post shared by Celebrity Spell Checker earlier this year, the streaming platform plans to launch The Real Housewives of the Gold Coast soon.

A group of stylish women were spotted with TV casting agents in Double Bay on Wednesday, though none of the original Sydney cast members were seen

There are also rumors that The Real Housewives of the Gold Coast will premiere on Hayu soon. (Pictured: Janet Roach)

It’s not the only original reality series Hayu will launch, and the streamer also hints at a Sydney episode of the popular Million Dollar Listing franchise.

While Hayu hasn’t confirmed the news yet, fans are already wild about the idea of ​​a new Housewives spin-off.

“Oh, I’m so for this!” gushed former Married At First Sight star Clare Verrall, while Abbie Chatfield wrote: ‘OMFG yes!’

Gold Coast influencer Kurt Coleman, DJ Brooke Evers and Bachelor in Paradise star Alisha Aitken-Radburn all responded to the post as well.

The last Australian Housewives series to air was the fifth season of The Real Housewives of Melbourne. (Pictured: Gamble Breaux, Jackie Gillies and Janet Roach)

The Real Housewives of Melbourne concluded its fifth season in December, after being off the air for more than three years.

The latest entrant to the Australian franchise was The Real Housewives of Sydney, which premiered in 2017.

Unfortunately, the controversial series was discontinued after just one season.

Many viewers called it the “filthiest” Housewives series in the history of the worldwide franchise.

The last new entry in the Australian franchise was The Real Housewives of Sydney, which premiered in 2017 and was cancelled. (Photo: Melissa Tkautz)

Foxtel’s executive director of television Brian Walsh agreed, saying the show had gone “too far” in 2019.

“A lot of the women on this show were mean and don’t have redeeming qualities,” he told The Daily Telegraph.

The American network Bravo, which has aired multiple seasons of the Real Housewives of Melbourne, is also said to have refused to pick up the Sydney version due to its “extreme” nature.