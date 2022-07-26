Is the dollar about to take a turn?

The writer is a professor of economics and political science at the University of California, Berkeley

The dollar has had a spectacular run, gaining more than 10 percent against other major currencies since the start of the year.

In fact, not a few governments and central banks would prefer the adjective “disastrous” to “spectacular”. For developing countries, from Sri Lanka to Argentina, the dollar’s rise has essentially made it impossible to pay off dollar-denominated debt, which was already a difficult task.

For emerging markets like Chile, which are not heavily indebted, it has increased inflation by raising the local currency equivalent of dollar-denominated food and energy prices. Inflation and the fall of its currency have forced the Bank of Chile to raise its key rate as many as nine times over the past year and now use its reserves to support the peso exchange rate.

For the European Central Bank, there was the embarrassment of seeing the euro fall to parity against the dollar. For the Bank of Japan, there is the fact that the yen has been the worst performing currency for advanced countries in the world this year.

Why the dollar has strengthened is no mystery. Given both high inflation and strong growth, the Federal Reserve has been raising interest rates faster than other major central banks, attracting capital flows to the US.

Although the ECB started its tightening cycle cautiously last week, it is slowing noticeably. The curtailment of Russia’s energy supply is already weighing on European growth, and higher interest rates would shake a fragile Italian debt market given the ill-timed rise in political uncertainty in that country.

The Bank of Japan, meanwhile, has no immediate reason to believe that the country’s “low-flation” problem has been resolved, and is reluctant to give up its yield-control policy to keep interest rates low. Neither the BoJ nor the ECB will match the Fed by raising the key rate in 75 or 100 basis point increments.

Some will appeal to the rise of geopolitical risks from the endless war between Russia and Ukraine and the dollar’s status as a haven. More refuges may flow with tensions around the Taiwan Strait and Iran. But ultimately, the recent currency movements have been driven by central banks. The same will be true for the future.

It is admittedly no news that the Fed, having fallen behind the curve, is now catching up. So the expectation of further rate hikes from Fed Chair Jay Powell and others is already on the market. In other words, there is no reason why those additional policy rate hikes should push the dollar higher.

But two additional developments complicate the outlook for the stock market. First, other central banks – notwithstanding the ECB and the BoJ – are showing an increasing willingness to match the Fed in raising interest rates to address their own mounting inflation problems. These are already the central banks of Canada, the Philippines, Singapore, New Zealand and South Korea, among others. The list grows.

The finances of these countries are strong enough to withstand interest rate hikes, and inflation is a matter of common concern. So at least their central banks are keeping pace with the Fed. As a result, the dollar has shown less strength against a broad basket comprising the currencies of these countries. The same goes for the coming weeks and months.

Second, and more ominously, there is a recession risk in the US. Current dollar pricing is, to reiterate, based on the expectation that the Fed will continue to raise interest rates. That expectation is again based on the hopeful assumption that the US economy will continue to grow.

If the Fed-induced slowdown extends from the housing market to retail sales and business investment, the combined effect will reduce not only US spending but also inflation.

The idea that, in these recessionary conditions, inflation will remain in the high single digits and the Fed will therefore be forced to continue its tightening cycle is rather silly.

As Fed chairman, Paul Volcker continued to raise interest rates in the face of a recession – and the dollar continued to rise – as inflation remained stubbornly high for years. There are few signs of comparable inflation inertia today.

So if the economy and inflation weaken, the Fed will pause and the dollar will change direction. This is no longer a risk that can be rejected.