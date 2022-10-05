Is the Beckham family feud really over? Their body language raises questions

<!–

Peace apparently broke out in the Beckham clan on Friday when Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz were reunited with his parents at Victoria’s Fashion Show in Paris.

There were ‘lots of hugs’ all around as the truce was declared following an alleged feud between the former Posh Spice and her daughter-in-law.

But as body language Judi James explains in the video below, there are some who have their doubts.