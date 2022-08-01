WhatsNew2Day
Is that outfit from Amazon, Lauren? Jess Bezos’s lady dazzles in white at London dinner date

Australia
By Jacky

Is that outfit from Amazon, Lauren? Jess Bezos’ lady shines in white at dinner in London

  • The Amazon founder’s former news presenter girlfriend wore a £2,590 Alaia dress
  • Meanwhile, Mr Bezos, 58, opted £120bn for a short-sleeved polo shirt and blue trousers
  • The world’s richest man and beau enjoyed a private tour of Buckingham Palace

By Daily Mail Reporter

Published: | Updated:

All eyes were on Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and girlfriend Lauren Sanchez as they left a Mayfair hotel after a dinner date.

American former news presenter Miss Sanchez, 52, wore a pleated low-waisted dress from Alaia, which costs £2,590 in Harrods.

Mr Bezos, 58, who is worth £120 billion, chose a short-sleeved top and blue trousers.

Former news presenter Lauren Sanchez wore an Alaia dress costing a hefty £2,590 at Harrods

Meanwhile, £120 billion man Jeff Bezos wore a plain gray polo shirt and blue trousers

The couple were on a break in London, which included a private tour of Buckingham Palace.

The couple were on a break in London, which included a private tour of Buckingham Palace.

Earlier this week, Miss Sanchez paired a white mini dress with a £14,000 diamond teardrop necklace and a £9,500 big evil eye pendant, both from high-end designer Jacquie Aiche.

Then Mr Bezos wore £600 white Brunello Cucinelli jeans.

