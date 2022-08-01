Is that outfit from Amazon, Lauren? Jess Bezos’s lady dazzles in white at London dinner date
- The Amazon founder’s former news presenter girlfriend wore a £2,590 Alaia dress
- Meanwhile, Mr Bezos, 58, opted £120bn for a short-sleeved polo shirt and blue trousers
- The world’s richest man and beau enjoyed a private tour of Buckingham Palace
All eyes were on Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and girlfriend Lauren Sanchez as they left a Mayfair hotel after a dinner date.
American former news presenter Miss Sanchez, 52, wore a pleated low-waisted dress from Alaia, which costs £2,590 in Harrods.
Mr Bezos, 58, who is worth £120 billion, chose a short-sleeved top and blue trousers.
The couple were on a break in London, which included a private tour of Buckingham Palace.
Earlier this week, Miss Sanchez paired a white mini dress with a £14,000 diamond teardrop necklace and a £9,500 big evil eye pendant, both from high-end designer Jacquie Aiche.
Then Mr Bezos wore £600 white Brunello Cucinelli jeans.