Is Soto set for San Diego? Padres and Nationals talks ‘have intensified’ ahead of trade deadline  

As the MLB trade deadline draws ever closer, San Diego just might be able to beat one of baseball’s brightest young stars.

With trade talks heating up for Soto ahead of Tuesday’s trade close, the Padres have emerged as the favorite for Childish Bambino, according to multiple reports.

San Diego remains ‘in serious talks’ with Washington over a trade for the reigning Home Run Derby champion per MLB insider, Hector Gomez,

Soto is the second youngest player to ever win the Home Run Derby

Soto and Manny Machado could soon be smiling together in Padres uniforms

Soto would add more firepower to a Padres team with four rounds clear in the wild card race. The Padres are currently 10 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers as the pair battle it out for first place in NL West.

While Los Angeles remains in the Soto sweepstakes, according to ESPN’s Buster Olney, executives across the league see the Padres as the “frontrunner.” The stud outfielder would be a major coup for San Diego, exponentially increasing their hopes of a first-ever World Series title.

Pairing Soto with six-time All-Star, Manny Machado, and two-time All-Pro, Fernando Tatis Jr., will be a terrifying prospect for MLB pitchers.

Soto played in the Minors for two years before becoming a big league sensation from 2018

San Diego is relatively unscathed by the season-long absence of Tatis Jr.

Hailing from the Dominican Republic, the 23-year-old has spent his entire MLB career in Washington, helping the Nationals to the 2019 World Series title.

During the 2022 season, Soto has 20 home runs in 97 games.