Is ‘SNL’ New Tonight? Here’s What We Know About the Next Episode

Update, Saturday October 15: Is there a new episode of it Saturday Night Live tonight, October 15? Yes! SNL will be hosted tonight by Grammy Award-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion who will also do double duty as the musical guest of the show.





Saturday Night Live has a very different look this year, following the departure of a number of cast members, including fan favorites like Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, and Chris Reddbut season 48 has introduced newcomers Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellowand Devon Walker to the public.

This season has been hosted so far by Top Gun: Maverick‘s Miles Teller together with musical guest Kendrick Lamarand Brendan Gleeson who promoted his new movie The Banshees of Inisherin with musical guest Willow.

Image via NBC/Megan Thee Stallion

Last season the premiere was provided by Owen wilsonwith subsequent episodes hosted by talents like Natasha Lyonne, Selena Gomez, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jerrod Carmichael, Oscar Isaac, John Mulaney, Willem Dafoe, Will Forte, Ariana DeBose, Paul Rudd, Simu Liu, Kim Kardashian, Rami Malek, Jason Sudeikis, Kieran Culkin, Jonathan Majorsand Billie Eilish. Will Season 48 be able to resist the laughs Season 47 brought us?

Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays at 11:30 PM ET / 8:30 PM PT on NBC, as well as livestreaming on Peacock at the same time. All past episodes of Saturday Night Live Season 47 is available to stream on Peacock and Hulu.