Is Sir Alex Ferguson at Carrington to hold showdown talks with Cristiano Ronaldo?

Manchester United fans feel that legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson is stepping in to keep Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford, as he arrived at Carrington ahead of clashes between the superstar and new boss Erik ten Hag.

The 37-year-old attacker has missed the first three weeks of the club’s preseason – including the entire Thailand and Australia tour – after being given compassionate leave over a family issue.

It came against the backdrop of Ronaldo asking to leave United this summer, believing he is unable to compete for the biggest trophies at Old Trafford.

The forward’s agent Jorge Mendes arrived with him around 10am on Tuesday morning, an hour before United’s players were due to arrive for training.

Carrington also stars Sir Alex Ferguson, who first signed for United in 2003 as an 18-year-old Ronaldo.

The star played six seasons at Old Trafford under the legendary manager before moving to Real Madrid, but he remains considers Ferguson an important mentor.

The Scotsman influenced Ronaldo’s return to the Red Devils last summer when he persuaded the attacker not to join rivals Manchester City, so United are hoping he can make a similar impact again.

Most fans pushing for his arrival are undermining new boss Erik ten Hag and his decision-making about his team at United.

One fan said: “You know it’s going to be serious conversations when Sir Alex, Cristiano Ronaldo and Jorge Mendes are all in the picture on arrival in Carrington. Decision time.

Another wrote: ‘Sir Alex, Richard Arnold, John Murtough, Bryan Robson, etc – doesn’t matter who is at the meeting. Most importantly, Erik ten Hag should NOT be undermined.

“They should represent what the manager wants for his team, not what they want for Man Utd.

A third added: ‘Does Sir Alex Ferguson really need to be there…

A fourth insisted: “Sir Alex Ferguson must find a place and leave Manchester United alone. Unnecessary interference.

Another said: ‘I love you, Sir Alex, I really do, but just go enjoy a jacuzzi or something, a glass of red, watch an episode of The Office, go and relax. Don’t get involved.’

Other fans praised the fact that Sir Alex Ferguson has arrived at United’s training ground to potentially assist in holding talks with his former attacker.

One fan tweeted: ‘So basically Sir Alex Ferguson and Bryan Robson form the United Avengers to convince Ronaldo to stay.

Another said: ‘Sir Alex Ferguson at Carrington to convince Cristiano Ronaldo to stay.’

However, one fan simply said the Scotsman might go to Carrington to meet the new signings.

He tweeted: “It has nothing to do with him meeting the new players who have arrived this summer. Which I think he does every year.

Another said: “It’s pretty clear how important it is to keep Ronaldo at United. Watch Sir Alex Ferguson, Bryan Robson, Richard Arnold are in Carrington today to talk to Ronaldo and not leave this summer.

“I think United are desperate for him.”

The Red Devils have attracted three players so far this summer, despite a delayed start to their business on the market.

They have made deals for Christian Eriksen, who joined for free after his short-term contract with Brentford expired, having lured Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord and signing versatile centre-back Lisandro Martinez for £55million from Ajax.

Sir Alex Ferguson has also been confirmed to attend a scheduled football council meeting with David Gill and Richard Arnold.