Is Silicon Valley really libertarian?

Lauren Goode: It sounds like you’re somewhat aligned with the successful tech entrepreneurs who were surveyed by Palo Alto University in terms of being liberal.

Michael Calore: No, I’m going further left than that, I would say.

Zoe Schiffer: It sounds like maybe it’s Yang Gang.

Lauren Goode: Ah, the Yang gang. I interviewed Andrew Yang once.

Michael Calore: Andrew Yang was one of the first big advocates of universal basic income in the political sphere, right?

Lauren Goode: Yes, indeed it was.

Michael Calore: Well, I don’t know anything else about him, so I can’t say if I’m actually Yang Gang or not.

Lauren Goode: Mike is going to start another third just for the UBI.

Michael Calore: Oh, boy. There is no government like no government, I always say.

Lauren Goode: Do you say that?

Michael Calore: Okay, Lauren, I’ll give it back to you. Where do you think this is headed in the future?

Lauren Goode: I’m really struggling to say where this is all going politically because I’m so confused by what’s happening in politics right now and I’m still trying to figure it out. I think there will be more factions of self-proclaimed libertarianism and people who will co-opt some ideals from the left and right. But I do think the original word is losing its meaning.

Michael Calore: Agreed. I like this new word, liberaltarian.

Lauren Goode: Yes, but again, it’s 2020 and things change quickly.

Michael Calore: Zoe, what about you?

Zoe Schiffer: I think we are going to see more privatization than before. Right now, we have people like Elon Musk, who will supposedly co-lead with Vivek Ramaswamy the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, and they want to get rid of the Department of Education. So I guess we’ll see private sector solutions to things that the government used to solve.

