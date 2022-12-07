Is Russia trying to win the war in Ukraine by weaponising winter?

On Wednesday, December 7 at 19:30 GMT:

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine enters its tenth month and winter begins, Ukrainians are bracing for a long spell without heat or water. For months, Russia has been attacking Ukraine’s power plants and oil pipelines through repeated aerial bombardments.

Now, more than 10 million people across the country, a quarter of the population, have no electricity and half of the country’s energy infrastructure is damaged or destroyed.

Russia has denied attacking civilians and said that its attacks are directed at the “Ukrainian military command system and related energy facilities.” But analysts say the aim seems to be to demoralize the population and put pressure on Ukrainian officials to make concessions. However, the repeated shelling appears to have strengthened Ukraine’s resolve against Russia.

Speaking to Al Jazeera recently, a Kyiv resident named Alyona said: “No one I know is ready to negotiate with Russia because of these attacks. It just makes us hate them more.”

A deal with power outages, Ukrainians have been cooking on camp stoves in candlelit kitchens, wearing all their clothes while sleeping, and snuggling under every blanket in their homes. Engineers work around the clock to repair power equipment and officials urge citizens to save power or leave the country.

Meanwhile, fighting in the speed is expected to slow due to cold and snow as both Ukrainian and Russian soldiers struggle to avoid frostbite and gun malfunctions. Various allies of Ukraine have I have already been sending clothing, medicine, generators and other supplies, but officials are pressing in search of more high-tech weaponry to help them gain the upper hand on the Russians.

What happens next depends on the strength of foreign aid and the determination of both Russia and Ukraine. In this episode of Stream, we’ll talk about the militarization of winter, how Ukrainians are reacting, and what’s coming up.

Joining us on this episode of The Stream:

Rory Challand, @rorychallands

Correspondent, Al Jazeera English

Maria Mezentseva, @mezentseva_dep

Member of Parliament, Ukraine

Mladena Kachurets

Former Deputy Minister of Health of Ukraine