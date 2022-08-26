Is Rami Malek set to star in a Marvel movie? Actor enjoys boozy lunch with producer Hutch Parker

He previously revealed that he would be interested in joining the Marvel film universe if the right role came along.

And Rami Malek, 41, hinted that the moment could come sooner rather than later after he was spotted dining with acclaimed Marvel producer Hutch Parker in London on Friday.

Hunter, 58, is known for films like X-Men: Days of Future Past – a story from the Marvel comic book – and Logan starring Hugh Jackman.

Rami, who is known for roles as Bohemian Rhapsody and Mr. Robot, made a casual figure during the outing in a black T-shirt and jeans.

He paired the look with vintage sunglasses and a black cap.

Rami appeared cheerful as he dined with Hunter, while the pair sipped booze while he was out with friends.

In October last year, Rami said: Heroic Hollywood that he would be interested in joining the Marvel movie universe if the right role came.

“Yeah, I mean, look what Kevin Feige is doing with those Marvel movies. It’s excellent. I mean, the man is… he’s special, there’s no question about that,” he said of Feige, who has been the president of Marvel studios and producer of the MCU since 2007.

He added: “Of course, the Marvel movies are always interested if we can find a new character and something that someone has never seen before.”

MailOnline has reached out to Rami’s representatives for comment.

Rami has just finished filming Oppenheimer, due out next year and featuring Florence Pugh, Cillian Murphy and Emily Blunt.

The film, directed by Christopher Nolan, revolves around the development of the atomic bomb.

He also recently finished shooting Amsterdam with co-stars Margot Robbie, Christian Bale and Chris Rock about friends who witness a murder.

Rami also recently starred on screen in the hit Bond film, No Time to Die, as the villainous Lyutsifer Safin.

Released last year, it was the 25th film in the Bond franchise.

“Look, there was no way I’d say no,” he said earlier GQ about playing the villain in the movie. It’s a 007 movie, man. They are part of our film history.’

He added: ‘A chance to compete, compete with Daniel and give them everything I’ve got? That is something I will look back on as much as possible.’