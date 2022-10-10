'Is promiscuity going out of fashion? Intimacy expert reveals how our love lives have changed

Promiscuity is ‘out of fashion’, according to a leading sex expert who says our love lives have changed dramatically since the Covid pandemic, with couples having less sex but more variety and singletons seeking relationships over one night stands.

Dr. Justin Garcia, 37, is director of the Kinsey Institute at Indiana University, a research organization dedicated to the study of human sexuality, founded in 1947 by biologist Dr. Alfred Kinsey.

Talking to The timesDr. Garcia discussed recent research showing how dating intentions have changed in recent years, as well as opening up about her job.

The organization’s youngest ever head, the evolutionary biologist, took up the role in 2019. Since then, he says people find out what he does for a living, they ‘often tell me things. Very intimate things’.

In addition to learning from these anecdotal stories, Dr. Garcia a team of academics who publish around 100 articles annually on topics around intimacy, sex and relationships.

The pandemic has changed the way couples and singles view sex, according to intimacy researchers — but not in the way many predicted (stock image)

One of the most interesting theories to emerge from the institute’s work is the idea that ‘promiscuity is out of fashion’, and although this is based on data from the US, Dr. Garcia ‘I think it’s happening globally’.

Data from the institute’s 11th annual report, Singles in America, which quizzes 5,000 Americans each year about their intimate lives, shows that two out of three singletons now prefer to wait until after the third date to have sex.

In addition, about 81 percent of the men surveyed said they see sex as less important now than they did before the pandemic.

According to the research, only 11 percent of singles say they want to date casually, while 62 percent say they are more interested in finding a meaningful, committed relationship.

The report says: ‘We’re not saying one-night stands are gone for good, but they are definitely on the decline. And social distancing is not the only explanation.

Dr. Justin Garcia (pictured) is an evolutionary biologist and director of the Kinsey Institute, which publishes research on sex and relationships

Who was Alfred Kinsey? The pioneering sexpert who founded the Kinsey Institute Alfred Kinsey is generally regarded as the father of ‘sexology’ – and established the Institute for Sex Research at Indiana University in 1947. Now known as the Kinsey Institute, it boasts a team of anthropologists, biologists, sociologists and psychologists who research relationships and sex. Alfred Kinsey was born in 1894 in Hoboken, New Jersey. At a young age he showed a great interest in nature and camping and wanted to continue to join the Boy Scouts. His parents, both devout Christians, fully supported him in this as Scouting embraced their principles. Kinsey’s interest in the natural world would see him arrive at Indiana University in 1920, a year after receiving his PhD in biology from Harvard University. Alfred Kinsey (pictured) is generally regarded as the father of ‘sexology’ – and established the Institute for Sex Research at Indiana University in 1947 After 20 years in this field of entomology, he began teaching ‘Marriage and Family’ – a course for senior and matrimonial students. It was during this time that his research on the subject of sex increased and he began collecting sex stories to bolster his research. Within three years, Kinsey had accumulated about 2,000 sex stories and earned a $1,600 grant from the National Research Council’s Committee for Research on the Problems of Sex. By 1947 the committee had funded the Kinsey team with a grant of $40,000. His fascination with human sex life would lead to the publication of two reports – Sexual Behavior in the Human Male (1948) and Sexual Behavior in the Human Female (1953). These became known as the ‘Kinsey Reports’. Based on 18,500 personal interviews, they covered a wide variety of sexual behavior. Although his analysis was carefully conducted, the studies were heavily criticized due to sampling irregularities and the unreliability of personal communication. Among his findings was that 10 percent of American men were gay. Dr. Kinsey died unexpectedly at the age of 62 on August 25, 1956. Earlier that year, he gave an interview to NBC News and interviewed his last two subjects. He personally took 7,985 of the roughly 18,000 sex stories collected by the research team. In 2004, a film was released, Kinsey, which describes his life, starring Liam Neeson. Above, Liam Neeson as Alfred Kinsey in the 2004 biopic, Kinsey

‘The pandemic has sparked an appetite for more meaningful, permanent and long-term relationships.

‘And to the shock of many, young singles are embracing this trend the most…So how might this affect society going forward? Time will tell. But it is possible that this desire for more involvement could lead to future generations growing up with more family stability.’

He also noted that people date with more ‘intention’, in other words having a dating goal and being clear about it, for example wanting to be in a certain time frame.

Meanwhile, those in committed relationships have also seen changes in their intimate lives, according to Dr. Garcia.

In a study published in 2020, he found that rather than people in relationships having more sex during the pandemic as predicted, the rate actually dropped by 43 percent.

As an evolutionary biologist, Dr. Garcia that ‘our physiology was a bit of a threat response which is not conducive to mating’.

But while the rate dropped, there were some positives to come out of the results, with nearly half (49 percent) saying they had tried a new sexual position.

In addition, 41 percent revealed that they had shared sexual fantasies with their partner, although only 27 percent then acted on them.

Dr. Garcia told the Times, “We all thought, “Wow, in some ways this is really an indictment of how we talk about sex,” that it required locking up people who in some cases had been together for decades. , to say to their partner, “Is there anything you’ve ever wanted to try?”.

‘The pandemic forced us all to slow down and focus on the people we were most connected to and nurture those connections.’

In other words, as people tried to weather the storm of the pandemic and subsequent economic problems, they were looking for meaningful connections rather than one-night stands.

Another area the institute has written about is sex technology, e.g. erotic webcam sites, virtual reality pornography or even just the ability to share sexually explicit images or videos.

Researchers found that people are more likely to use these new technologies if they suffer from anxiety or depression, and that using sex technology can help people with reduced mental health experience temporary relief from their mental disorders.

The study of 8,004 American adults found that while this trend held true for men of all sexual orientations, depression was not significantly associated with sex technology use among bisexual and lesbian women, while anxiety was not associated with sex technology use among heterosexual women.

Additionally, the researchers found that people who felt lonely were less likely, not more, to engage in sex technology.

When the research was released, Kinsey Institute social psychologist Amanda Gesselman said it’s a common misconception that people only turn to the Internet for romantic or sexual connections if they’re unable to have face-to-face relationships.

“Our findings provide evidence to the contrary, suggesting that online sexual spaces do not act as a ‘last resort’ for people who have been unable to form sexual relationships in real life,” she explained.

‘Instead, it is likely that many users in these spaces have social support and adequate social networks, but turn to online sexual technologies for a unique boost to their psychological thinking.’

While these findings undoubtedly offer options and support for couples working through relationship issues, the field of sex research is often not taken seriously, according to Dr. Garcia.

But it is important, he emphasizes, as sexual problems are the dominant predictor of a couple’s divorce.

“So if we want to keep marriages together, let’s work on sex and couples,” he said.