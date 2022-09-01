Mold-resistant drywall is typically over 50% pricier than regular drywall. Generally, while a sheet of regular drywall will cost about $9, a similar-sized sheet of mold-resistant drywall will be about $12. The question is, is it really worth the extra cost?

Mold-resistant drywall is worth it when used in moisture-prone areas like kitchens, bathrooms, and laundry rooms. However, when it comes to other areas of the home, it is definitely not worth the extra cost.

Here is what you should know about mold-resistant drywall and whether it is worth it.

Is mold-resistant drywall worth it?

Mold-resistant drywall is worth the extra cost when it is used in rooms or areas that have high moisture content.

In such areas, having a water-resistant surface that discourages mold growth usually goes a long way towards preventing:

Mold-related health complications . This includes skin irritation, watery eyes and respiratory complications.

By using a mold-resistant surface in such spaces, you can end up saving a lot in terms of medical bills. You will also be protecting your loved ones from unnecessary pain and suffering.

Property damage . Mold discolors surfaces on which it grows on. Any valuables that you have in your basement, laundry room, kitchen, and any other mold-susceptible areas are thus always at risk.

Preventing mold growth by using a resistant material may thus end up saving you from mold-related losses.

Unnecessary mold remediation costs and inconveniences. Removing mold is costly. It takes time. And it may require you to relocate, especially when dealing with toxic mold.

These are costs and inconveniences that can be avoided by simply taking preventative measures. And one of the most effective measures that you can take as a homeowner is to use mold-resistant drywall instead of regular drywall.

Premature remodeling. Given that mold is destructive, and that it can cause serious health problems, the presence of mold in your home may force you to remodel your home prematurely.

This is a costly process that can be avoided by taking preventative steps like fitting moisture-prone areas with mold-resistant drywall.

However, mold-resistant drywall is not worth the 50% extra cost in cases where:

The room in which it is being installed doesn’t have a moisture problem. This is because the value of mold-resistant drywall lies in its ability to resist moisture. If the area that it is being installed doesn’t have a moisture problem, then regular drywall will suffice. There is no need to pay extra.

Even if you don’t mind the extra cost, you should keep in mind that using mold-resistant drywall doesn’t guarantee a mold-free home. Therefore, while you can afford fitting your entire home with this type of drywall, the benefit that you get from doing so will definitely not be worth it.

The area or room is wet or is subjected to constant moisture splashes. While mold-resistant drywall can resist moisture, it is not a foolproof solution against flooding, moisture leaks or constant moisture exposure.

The drywall can still get wet. And when it does, its structural integrity becomes compromised. And it becomes virtually useless. As a result, you shouldn’t install it in the area surrounding the tub, shower, or any other area that is constantly exposed to moisture.

Is mold-resistant drywall necessary?

Yes, mold-resistant drywall is necessary.

It is necessary because regular drywall is susceptible to mold attacks.

Regular drywall and mold problems

Regular drywall is usually wrapped in paper. This paper provides a readily available source of food for mold. It also absorbs moisture. And so, in most cases, all that is needed for mold to thrive in a home is for the home to have high humidity, an accidental leak, or flooding.

In most homes, sections like basements, bathrooms, and kitchens have an ample supply of moisture. Also, they aren’t typically well ventilated, something that usually causes them to have high humidity.

Therefore, using regular drywall in these areas often leads to mold problems.

Mold-resistant drywall to the rescue

Mold-resistant drywall reduces the risk of mold forming on your walls. It achieves this by making its surface less moisture absorbent. It also tries to eliminate as much cellulose as possible.

This type of drywall achieves this by:

Less absorbent paper. In cases where the drywall still uses paper, the paper that it uses is different from the one that is used in regular drywall in that it isn’t as water permeable. As a result, it is less likely to absorb and hold water long enough to facilitate mold growth.

Mold inhibitors. To enhance mold resistance, most versions contain compounds that actively resist drywall. These compounds are often included in both the gypsum core and the paper surface.

Fiberglass core. In order to reduce the chances of mold finding a food source, some types of mold-resistant drywall use a fiberglass core.

This works because fiberglass does not contain cellulose. And since mold needs a food source in order to grow, this usually goes a long way towards discouraging it from growing on or in the drywall.

Paperless drywall . Since paper is a major drawback of using drywall, some manufacturers opt to exclude it altogether in an attempt to reduce the risks of mold growth.

In such cases, they provide drywall that is made up of just solid gypsum. They sometimes also use fiberglass in place of paper.

What is the difference between mold-resistant drywall and regular drywall?

The main difference between mold-resistant drywall and regular drywall is that mold-resistant drywall is specifically designed to discourage mold growth.

This is achieved by:

Making it less moisture absorbent

Adding mold-repellent compounds, and

Reducing the cellulose content in the drywall.

What are the pros and cons of mold-resistant drywall?

When compared to regular drywall, mold-resistant drywall is a superior material. However, it is not perfect. Here are the advantages and disadvantages of using it in your home.

Advantages of mold-resistant drywall

It is resistant to moisture. This is a feature that enhances its durability as it makes it less susceptible to moisture damage.

It is mold-resistant. Using it reduces the risk of mold damage. This is beneficial as it means that it reduces the likelihood of mold damage. It also means that the chances of your loved ones suffering from the negative effects of mold exposure will be lower in your home.

It is easy to repair. Unlike other finishing materials, mold-resistant drywall is easy to repair. You can easily repair damaged parts by simply patching or mudding the area.

Disadvantages of mold-resistant drywall

Mold-resistant drywall can not survive extreme or constant moisture exposure. This is true after, during, or before installation.

Therefore, while it has some benefits as far as resisting mold is concerned:

It isn’t a foolproof solution for preventing mold. It can resist mold. But if it is exposed to high moisture areas, mold can still grow on it.

It is expensive. It is generally about fifty percent more expensive than regular drywall.

It is also in fact not good for extremely high-moisture areas. If you install it in the shower, tub area, or other areas that are constantly subjected to direct moisture, it will soak in moisture and get destroyed in the process.

Just like other types of drywall, mold-resistant drywall has a low load-bearing. You can’t hang a lot of weight on the wall as a result. This makes it a liability as a finishing material.

Can mold-resistant drywall get wet?

Yes, mold-resistant drywall can get wet. While it is harder to get wet when compared to normal drywall, it can still get wet when it is constantly exposed to moisture.

Therefore, it is not completely invulnerable to moisture.

Can you paint mold-resistant drywall?

Yes, you can paint over mold-resistant drywall. However, for long-lasting and high-quality results, you will need to use a special primer.

The primer will keep the drywall’s color from bleeding through. It also enhances the bonds between the paint and the drywall, something that will help to prevent premature peeling and cracking.

When should I use moisture-resistant drywall?

You should use mold-resistant drywall in areas that have high humidity or that have a high moisture concentration. This includes:

bathroom ceilings

bathroom walls

laundry room walls

kitchen sink areas

basement walls

basement ceilings

garages

crawl spaces

indoor gyms

utility rooms

However, this type of drywall isn’t designed to handle constant or excessive exposure to moisture. Therefore, you shouldn’t install it in any wet areas or areas that are likely to experience constant moisture splashes.

You shouldn’t install it in:

shower enclosures

tub areas

any areas that are wet or which experience constant water splashes

FAQs

Can you use mold-resistant drywall in a shower?

No, you shouldn’t use mold-resistant drywall in the shower. This is because the shower area is subject to direct and constant water splashes. And while mold-resistant drywall is better at resisting moisture than regular drywall, it isn’t designed for use in wet areas.

Do I need mold-resistant drywall in the garage?

While using mold-resistant drywall in a garage isn’t necessary, it can be beneficial especially if your garage is poorly ventilated, or is prone to having high humidity.

This type of drywall doesn’t absorb moisture as easily as regular drywall. And in most cases, it also doesn’t have as much cellulose content as regular drywall.

Both of these things make it less likely to have mold growth. And this is something that can save you a lot in terms of property damage and medical bills – given how harmful mold spores can be.

What happens if I use regular drywall in the bathroom?

If you install regular drywall in the bathroom, you will end up with mold problems. This is because most bathrooms have high humidity. Bathroom walls are also typically subjected to moisture splashes.

This is the perfect recipe for a mold growth disaster especially when you combine these conditions with the fact that regular drywall:

Is porous. Drywall is made up of a gypsum core. When combined with the paper surface, it becomes a good absorber of moisture.

This means that when it is exposed to high humidity, or when water is splashed on it, it will readily absorb the moisture. This makes for a fertile growing ground for mold.

Has cellulose. The paper and the gypsum core provide the cellulose material that the mold needs to feed on. What this means is that once mold spores land on the surface of the drywall, they will have all the food and moisture that they need to not only survive, but also thrive.

Also, you shouldn’t use it in bathrooms simply because once water seeps behind the drywall, it won’t really matter whether it is mold-resistant or not. You will still end up with mold problems.

Furthermore, even mold-resistant drywall crumbles in the face of constant moisture exposure. It can still absorb moisture. And when it does, its structural integrity becomes compromised. This will then lead to premature repairs and remodeling.

How do you prevent mold in the bathroom?

If you want to keep your bathroom mold-free, you should do the following.

Open bathroom windows

Opening a bathroom window allows vapor to escape. It reduces the overall humidity in your bathroom. And in so doing, reduces the amount of moisture that can be absorbed by the walls and ceilings. It also reduces the amount of moisture that can settle on the surface of your bathroom walls and ceilings. This will go a long way toward preventing mold.

Install a good fan.

if your bathroom does not have a window, then you invest in a fan. A good fan will improve air circulation, encourage moisture to escape out of the bathroom area, and allow fresh air back into the bathroom.

Also, since it will be actively pushing air, it won’t give the moisture in the air enough time to settle and condense on the surfaces in the bathroom. This will reduce the moisture content in the bathroom, and it will thus help to discourage mold growth.

Install a good dehumidifier.

Dehumidifiers actively remove moisture from the air. If you have a recurring mold problem, then using a dehumidifier will come in handy.

A humidifier condenses vapor. In doing so, it gradually reduces air humidity in the bathroom. And since there will be less moisture absorbed or condensed on wall surfaces, it will reduce the odds of mold growth.

Use appropriate materials for bathroom walls and ceilings

A great way to prevent mold problems in the bathroom is to use moisture-resistant materials. Inorganic materials — those that don’t contain cellulose — will also discourage mold growth. And if you are able to use materials that are both moisture-resistant and inorganic, you will be way better off.

Repair cracks and gaps immediately

Gaps and cracks in bathroom walls are among the most common causes of mold in bathrooms. This is because they allow moisture to bypass the moisture-resistant surface of the bathroom wall finish.

In doing so, they allow the moisture to get to more absorbent parts of the walls, and parts that have an ample supply of cellulose material. And since those are the two main things that mold needs in order to grow, the risks of mold problems behind the wall increase.

Therefore, if you want to avoid such problems, you need to fix any cracks or openings as soon as they arise.