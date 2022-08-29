Is Meghan Markle planning an Instagram come back?

Meghan Markle has hinted that she is thinking about making an Instagram comeback two years after leaving social media.

Speaking in an in-depth interview with the cutpublished today, the Montecito-based mom of two said she wanted to get back to Instagram.

While working as an actress in the years before she met Prince Harry, Meghan was active on social media, documenting vacations, interiors and friends on her personal Instagram. She also had a lifestyle blog, The Tig.

Harry and Meghan eventually broke down and started their @SussexRoyal Instagram account, a month before Archie was born in 2019. The couple still counts 9.5 million on the Sussex Royal Instagram account, which they will no longer use.

As she told Fortune in a live interview in October 2020 that she would never return to social media, it sounds like the Duchess has reconsidered her decision.

Upon joining the royal family, Meghan and Harry shared use of the @KensingtonRoyal Instagram account with Prince William and Kate Middleton. The Cambridges will continue to use the account.

They used the account to give royal fans a behind-the-scenes look at royal engagements and received praise for their more approachable take on the platform.

The couple stopped using the @SussexRoyal account in March 2020, the same month they performed their last engagements as working members of the royal family.

The Duchess suggested she might be ready to return to the platform.

“Want a secret?” Meghan asked reporter Allison P. Davis. “I’ll be back…on Instagram.”

Meghan closed The Tig in April 2017 with an emotional message after her relationship with Prince Harry became public in November 2016

However, The Cut noted that Meghan later said she was “not sure” that she wanted to return to the social platform.

Before entering royal life, Meghan was a prolific social media user and has admitted to sharing her life with people.

She described it as: “passion project” that “grew into an amazing community of inspiration, support, fun and frivolity.”

She told The Cut that giving up her personal blog The Tig, which she kept for three years until her relationship with Harry was made public, was a “huge adjustment to move from that kind of autonomy to another life.”

Meghan also posted what were considered cryptic messages about Prince Harry on Instagram in the early days of their relationship.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle last posted to Sussex Royal on March 30, 2020, promising their followers they would get back in touch soon

After Meghan and Harry left their royal roles and the UK behind, there has been growing speculation as to whether the mother of two would take this opportunity to revive her old blog.

The Mail on Sunday also reported in late January this year that the Duchess of Sussex had filed an application to reactivate the trademark name ‘The Tig’ – a move that sparked hope among her fans that she would one day consider bringing her blog back to life. to bring.

The last message from the @SussexRoyal Instagram account was posted on March 30, 2020, and read: ‘Thank you to this community – for the support, inspiration and shared commitment to good in the world.

We look forward to contacting you again soon. You’ve been great! Until then, take care of yourself and each other. Harry and Meghan.”

Six months later, in October 2020, Meghan told Fortune, “I’ve made a personal choice not to have an account, so I don’t know what’s out there, and in many ways that’s helpful to me.”

A few months later, in January 2021, sources close to the couple told The Times that the couple had no intention of using social media to promote the work of their Archewell Foundation, and that it was “highly unlikely” ever to return. return to platforms with personal accounts.

However, well-known friends have posted on the platform in support of Meghan, sharing messages promoting her projects.