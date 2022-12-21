Is Mariah Carey's All I Want for Christmas overrated? Song is Spotify's most streamed holiday song

What do you think? Is All I Want for Christmas overrated and ruining the season?

It’s become the soundtrack to the holiday season, and if you’re in any doubt about the popularity of Mariah Carey’s hit “All I Want For Christmas,” look no further than Spotify’s latest official reviews.

The Queen of Christmas classic belter is the most streamed festive song of the holiday season to date, with 1.3 million listens (despite a recent Ipsos poll ranking it as the most annoying Christmas song of all time by many).

First appearing in October 1994, the song was part of a world where Top 40 radio holiday shows were still dominated by Bing Crosby’s cool moaning and Brenda Lee’s familiar but exciting guts.

Survey DO YOU think All I Want For Christmas by Mariah Carey is overrated? Yes 192 votes

no 78 votes

“All I Want for Christmas” rose to the top of the charts and helped Carey score one of the best-selling Christmas albums of all time, with The New Yorker calling the tune “one of the few worthy modern additions to the Christmas canon.” Indeed, that holiday canon was about to change.

Today, Christmas carols from Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande and Michael Bublé dominate the airwaves and the tile floors of Macy’s stores across the country.

Radio stations host WHAM! contests to see how long listeners can go without hearing “Last Christmas” (to hear is to suffer a Whamageddon).

Despite this, Wham’s classic is still the second most-streamed song on Spotify with 1,053 million listens, followed by Ariana Grande and Michael Bublé with 773 and 747 million, respectively.

Brenda Lee narrowly scrapes into the top spot in fifth place, with 694 million. But what happened to Bing? And what’s Christmas without Jimmy Durante’s “Frosty the Snowman,” sung with a voice like a gravel-filled snowball?

Would the classics be better cast aside as unwanted underwear on Christmas morning while Mariah sings her songs, or should they be hung high in the tree for all to see? Give your opinion.